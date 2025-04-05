Duke's Cooper Flagg adds Wooden Award to National Player of the Year Honors including AP, Naismith Trophy

Duke's Cooper Flagg was named the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year on Saturday, adding to a list of NPOY honors from major outlets.

The freshman forward was announced as the winner just hours before his Blue Devils were scheduled to face Houston in the Final Four.

@DukeMBB freshman Cooper Flagg has been named the 2025 John R. Wooden Award® winner, presented by @Principal



The live “John R. Wooden Awards Show presented by Principal” will stream on ESPN+ on Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT.@Cooper_Flagg pic.twitter.com/XjRFY0EEgZ — John R. Wooden Award (@WoodenAward) April 5, 2025

