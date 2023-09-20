Ekeler's Edge: Ekeler provides update on injury and reacts to other major RB injuries

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'

To start the show, Ekeler provides an update and insight on his own injury what it will take for him to get back on the field. He also shares his thoughts on the Chargers loss to the Titans in Week 2.

The two then react to Nick Chubb's season ending injury and where the Browns go from here. Harmon and Ekeler also break down the latest with the Giants and Lions and how fantasy managers can navigate those backfield injuries.

Harmon and Ekeler provide an update on the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy league with a major reveal that leaves the Los Angeles RB speechless. The two then end the show providing their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.

1:30 - Austin Ekeler provides injury update

5:05 - Austin reflects on Josh Kelly, Titans vs. Chargers game

7:23 - Injuries + Chaos at RB position in Week 2 = New opportunities?

13:30 - Austin shares how teams view the 'Injury Report'

15:00 - How to best manage game-time decision injuries on your fantasy team

17:22 - Are the Lions under utilizing using Gibbs? Austin explains RB roles in NFL

23:20 - Making sense of the Cam Akers situation in L.A.

25:53 - Ekeler Invitational League update: Austin goes 2-0, Matt takes first L

28:10 - Can you predict D'Andre Swift-like performances?

35:20 - Major surprise reveal for Ekeler Invitational

37:00 - Ask Austin Mailbag message

37:30 - Bold Fantasy predictions for Week 3

