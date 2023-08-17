Ekeler's Edge: What went wrong for RB's value this offseason? Can it be fixed?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.

Ekeler and Harmon start off the pod by recapping a rather tumultuous season for Ekeler and the RB position in the NFL. The seven-year veteran explains how the narrative around the running back's value to a team has gotten out of control and why the franchise tag is hurt, not helping, players try to maximize their earning potential.

The two then breakdown Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott's landing spots and why both will help, not hinder, the RB1s in place in New York and New England. Ekeler then reveals the RB he's most intrigued to watch this year and then takes us 'Under the Hood' of training camp to explain how fast he's learning Kellen Moore's new offense in LA.

The two end the show by providing their boldest fantasy prediction for 2023.

2:15 - Ekeler's Edge 3.0 is bigger, literally, than ever

9:15 - Ekeler's explains how tumultuous offseason has messed up RB's values

17:30 - Is the Franchise Tag to blame for RB's current value?

23:15 - New faces in new place: Ekeler reacts to Dalvin Cook going to Jets

30:30 - Ekeler reacts to Zeke joining the Patriots

34:05 - Which RB is Austin Ekeler most intrigued by in 2023

38:20 - Under the hood: How long does it take to learn a new offense?

44:55 - Ask Austin Mailbag is back! We want your bold fantasy predictions (Send in a Q or a voicemail at askaustin@yahoosports.com )

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts