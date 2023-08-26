Entire Spanish women's national team coaching staff resigns amid Luis Rubiales scandal

The entire Spanish women's national team coaching staff announced Saturday they will all resign from their jobs in the wake of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales' actions at the World Cup and his subsequent refusal to step down. Head coach Jorge Vilda does not appear to be part of this group, though.

This announcement came a day after the Spanish soccer team players said they would not compete so long as Rubiales remains the federation president.

FIFA announced a 90-day provisional suspension for Rubiales which is still pending a full disciplinary investigation. He will not be allowed to engage in any football-related activities for Spain both internationally and domestically.

Rubiales visibly kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the World Cup final and was also seen holding his crotch on live television after Spain's victory over England on Sunday.