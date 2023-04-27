Erik van Rooyen, others scramble to avoid swarm of bees in wild scene at Mexico Open

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - APRIL 27: Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa reacts after putting in the 4th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 27, 2023 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen was ready to hit his approach shot on the 10th hole at the Mexico Open on Thursday afternoon when he suddenly hit the deck.

Van Rooyen, along with everyone else in the fairway at Vidanta Vallarta, needed to take cover, and quickly. A swarm of bees had instantly descended on the group, which made for a chaotic and unusual moment in the first round of the tournament.

Just watch.

Even the Golf Channel camera person had to fall to the ground and wait for them to pass.

Thankfully, the “fog of bees” seemed to pass through the group without causing any damage. And, maybe more importantly, van Rooyen saved his par at the 10th.

Van Rooyen was 3-under on the day at the time. Playing partners Francesco Molinari and Chez Reavie were one shot ahead of him. Austin Smotherman took the early lead with his 8-under start in Mexico, though there were still plenty of golfers out on the course when the bee attack went down.

While there’s still a lot of golf to be played, hopefully the craziest part of the week is already behind van Rooyen.