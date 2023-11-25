Erling Haaland breaks record with 50th Premier League goal as Manchester City, Liverpool play to 1-1 draw

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) (Rui Vieira/AP)

Erling Haaland broke Andy Cole's Premier League record with his 50th league goal in his 48th game as Manchester City and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

It was Haaland opening the scoring in the 27th minute slashing a left-footed shot past Alisson. The 23-year-old Norwegian has now scored in nine of Manchester City's 13 games this season.

Cole hit his 50th Premier League goal in his 65th game during the 1994-95 season. In his first season and a half in England's top flight, the striker recorded 43 goals in 58 games while with Newcastle before moving to Manchester United and hitting the milestone.

Last season, Haaland's first in England, he set the Premier League record for most goals in a single season with 36 as Manchester City won the league title for the third straight time.

Everywhere Haaland has gone he has been a goal-scoring machine. In his final season with Red Bull Salzburg he scored 16 times in 14 appearances. After moving to Borussia Dortmund, he scored 62 goals in 67 games over three seasons. Now with Manchester City, he not only set the Premier League mark by being the fastest to 50 goals, he also holds the Champions League record as fastest player to reach 30 goals in that competition.

Now that he's halfway to 100 goal, Haaland can look to catch Alan Shearer, who hit the mark in 124 Premier League games.

Premier League's top two leave with a draw

While Haaland broke another record, he would have gladly taken three points instead. Manchester City held the lead for 53 minutes, but Trent Alexander-Arnold leveled in the 80th minute to split the points.

There is no change atop the Premier League table as the two teams remain separated by a point through 13 games. The result now opens the door for Arsenal to leap-frog Manchester City and Liverpool and into first place if they defeat Brentford on Saturday.