ESPN reportedly replacing Steve Levy with Chris Fowler for No. 2 'Monday Night Football' booth

ESPN's No. 2 "Monday Night Football" booth is getting a makeover.

Chris Fowler will replace Steve Levy as the booth's play-by-play announcer, The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports. Levy has manned play-by-play duties alongside analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky for ESPN's NFL games not covered by its No. 1 team. Fowler is ESPN's lead college football announcer alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

It's not clear from the report whether Riddick and Orlovsky will remain in the booth or if Fowler will work with a new partner or team. ESPN has not confirmed the report.

The move is the latest in a shuffling of NFL coverage talent across networks. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved from Fox to ESPN last season and will continue to man the network's primary NFL booth. Al Michaels moved from NBC to Amazon Prime, where he calls Thursday night games alongside Herbstreit. Herbstreit still calls college games for ESPN, but hasn't called NFL games at the network since joining Amazon Prime.

The secondary "Monday Night Football" role is expanding per ESPN's latest rights agreement with the NFL signed in 2021. The No. 2 team will now call five games per season that Buck and Aikman don't, including an international game, the Post reports.

Levy works multiple roles at ESPN and will presumably maintain his duties elsewhere. Any updated terms to Fowler's contract were not reported.