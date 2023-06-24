ESPN's Neil Everett signs off after 23 years hosting 'SportsCenter'

NCAA Basketball: San Francisco at Gonzaga Feb 7, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; ESPN personality Neil Everett looks on during a game between the San Francisco Dons and Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 92-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports - 12125855

After 23 years on the "SportsCenter" desk, Neil Everett signed off on Saturday for the last time. He did so alongside longtime co-anchor Stan Verrett, whom he'd shared the late-night desk with since 2009.

Everett, 61, donned a lei for his final show, a nod to his professional roots in Hawaii, where he worked as a local sports anchor prior to joining ESPN in 2000. As Saturday's show concluded, Everett leaned on his ever-present sense of humor before delivering his final on-air message with the network.

"Love is a long road. I'll see you down it."



"This is the end of line for me, Everett said. "I'm not on social media, but Stan has told me that some of you have left some favorable tweets. ... "The one tweet I remember ... it said 'I've been watching 'SportsCenter' religiously for 20-plus years, and I've never heard of Neil Everett.'

Verrett presented Everett with fan art of the two at the desk as he bid farewell. Prior to sign-off, the show aired a montage of Everett's moments over the course of his career alongside other longtime anchors including Linda Cohn, Stuart Scott and Scott Van Pelt. It also featured snippets of interviews Everett conducted with Kobe Bryant, Vin Scully and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Why Everett's no longer with ESPN

Everett leaves ESPN amid cost-cutting at ESPN and parent company Disney. Disney announced in March that it was conducting 7,000 layoffs across the company in an effort to save $5.5 billion.

Everett confirmed to Front Office Sports in early June that he would be leaving the network. FOS reported that he was offered a new contract at a reduced salary before ESPN confirmed that his contract was not renewed.

"ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life," Everett told FOS. "Time to write a new chapter.”

I started at espn in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for sportscenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) June 8, 2023

Everett is the latest in a long line of prominent ESPN departures in recent years including Kenny Mayne, Dan Le Batard and Jemele Hill.