Ex-Packers WR Randall Cobb will reportedly agree to 1-year deal with Jets, reunite with Aaron Rodgers

NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leave the field after losing to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during their football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK - 19752159

The New York Jets now have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers, and now they're bringing in one of Rodgers' best on-field partners to make him feel even more at home: Randall Cobb.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cobb, a wide receiver, is expected to agree on a one-year deal with the Jets that will reunite him and Aaron Rodgers in New Jersey.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Rodgers and Cobb are close, and he's been one of Cobb's biggest advocates over the years. The two played together for eight straight seasons in Green Bay, and after Cobb had spent two seasons away (one in Dallas and a one in Houston), Rodgers told the Packers in 2021 that he wouldn't return to the team if they didn't re-sign Cobb.

Cobb and Rodgers have had plenty of on-field success during their 10 total seasons playing together. Rodgers has thrown the second-most completions of his career to Cobb, 534 including the playoffs. The two even created an indelible football image at the end of the 2022 season, when the two walked off Lambeau field together for what would be the last time as Packers players.

Rodgers and Cobb walk off the field together 😢 pic.twitter.com/x1yKiZeSvZ — Dan Bayens (@danbayens) January 9, 2023

Cobb's recent numbers aren't terribly impressive. He's spent the last few years either injured (he missed four games in 2022 with an ankle injury) or matching career lows. But Rodgers feels comfortable with Cobb. And for a 39-year-old quarterback who is joining a new team for the first time in his professional career, that kind of familiarity and history is important. The Jets can only hope that translates to on-field success.