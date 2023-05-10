Ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III accepts plea deal in fatal DUI case, faces 3-10 years years in prison

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has officially pleaded guilty in the fatal DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. He faces three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison.

The 24-year-old appeared in Clark County District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

His official sentencing is set for Aug. 9. Until then, he will remain under house arrest under the supervision of electronic devices that will monitor detect alcohol and his location, according to ESPN.

The plea deal offers Ruggs a substantial decrease in prison time, as he initially faced up to 50 years.

Police say that Ruggs was driving his Corvette 156 mph early Nov. 2, 2021, on a Las Vegas street while under the influence of alcohol before crashing into Tintor's Toyota Rav4, rupturing the gas tank, killing Tintor and her golden retriever Max. Ruggs' blood was drawn at a hospital. His blood alcohol content was 0.16, twice the legal limit in Las Vegas.

The plea agreement for less time came as a result of concern about the results of the blood test, according to a statement released after the court proceeding by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

"I recognize this outcome is not sufficient to punish Ruggs for the loss the Tintor family has suffered," Wolfson wrote, "but there was a legitimate concern that a court would have suppressed the result of the blood draw. We would have lost the felony DUI charge. We couldn't take that chance. This resolution sends Ruggs to prison for up to 10 years on a felony DUI conviction and brings closure to the Tintor family."

As a result of the deal, Ruggs doesn't have the ability to appeal his conviction of the strictest charge allowed for drunk driving in Nevada.

Police say that they found a loaded gun in his vehicle after the crash. Before attorneys and prosecutors reached a plea agreement on May 2, Ruggs initially faced additional charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving and a misdemeanor firearms charge.

The Raiders selected Ruggs in 2020 as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama. The crash marked the end of his Raiders career, seven games into his second NFL season. He played 13 games as a rookie.

Tintor's mother, brother and several other family members were in the courtroom Wednesday.