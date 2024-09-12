Ex-USC, NFL star Reggie Bush 'safe' after attempted break-in at Los Angeles-area home

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: Fox college football studio analyst Reggie Bush looks on before the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former USC and NFL star Reggie Bush is safe after several men attempted to break into his Los Angeles-area home on Tuesday night.

Bush told The Los Angeles Times that he was at his home in Encino, California, when three men attempted to break into his home, but "everyone is safe."

Officers responded to a burglary call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after someone at Bush’s house heard a window break and broken glass was found outside. Three male suspects dressed in black were seen leaving the scene, but they are still at-large. Nothing was stolen from Bush’s home. An investigation is ongoing.

Bush dominated in his three seasons at USC, where he won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy. He had his No. 5 jersey retired by the school earlier this month. Bush recently had his Heisman Trophy award reinstated, too, after a lengthy battle that initially declared Bush ineligible for games he played for the Trojans for receiving impermissible benefits from marketing agents. The NCAA also vacated USC's 2004 national championship season and many of Bush's accomplishments. Bush has filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.

Bush was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in the league and racked up nearly 5,500 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns before he retired after the 2016 campaign. He won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints during the 2009 season, too.