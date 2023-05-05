F1 Miami Grand Prix: How to watch, track info, tire compounds, weekend schedule, best bets and more

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Qualifying MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images)

F1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it invades the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix. Defending race and series champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull enters as the overwhelming favorite to once again win at the temporary Miami International Autodrome street circuit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 52:25-3:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1TV)5:55-7 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1TV)

Saturday, May 612:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN, F1TV)3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, May 72-3:25 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC)3:25-5:30 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

2023 Miami Grand Prix details

Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn street circuitLength: 57 laps for 191.58 milesLap record: 1:31.361s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2022)Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)

Top drivers and best bets for the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull has literally driven past its competitors as though they were standing still through the first four races of the season. Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez have alternated wins to open the season and in the three races they have finished 1-2, they were an average of 20 seconds up the road.

Best odds to win (per BetMGM)• Max Verstappen (-200)• Sergio Perez (+300)• Fernando Alonso (+1400)• Lewis Hamilton (+2000)

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg is backing the Bulls this weekend, advocating for Verstappen's odds to claim pole (-125) and Perez to finish on the podium (-350). Bromberg also likes George Russell to finish in the top six (-300).

Miami Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), Ferrari|Carlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariNyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Is there a fake marina at the Miami Grand Prix?

Yes. Race promoters have constructed a “dock” with 10 yachts overlooking the turns 6-7-8 complex of the circuit, featuring vessels on trailers surrounded by a raised solid vinyl finish resembling water. This is an obvious attempt to replicate the glamor and glitz of the Monaco Grand Prix set for later this month, but also a calculated gambit for social media virality.

Weather for the Miami Grand Prix

The weekend forecast is fairly consistent in terms of temperature with highs of 89 on Friday and 87 on Saturday and Sunday. However, cloud cover is expected to vary (which impacts track temperature and therefore, grip) throughout the weekend. Friday's practice sessions will be mostly sunny, Saturday's practice and qualifying will be under partly cloudy conditions, while Sunday will be overcast. Historically, if the data teams collect Friday isn't as relevant for Sunday, racing gets more wild.