F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How to watch, track info, tire compounds, weekend schedule, best bets and more

F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco Previews A general view ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

F1 enters its most glamorous and prestigious weekend at the 69th Monaco Grand Prix.

Everyone is chasing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the Red Bull duo have alternated wins to open the season and lead the drivers' championship standings by a wide margin. With passing other cars even more challenging in Monaco's tight confines, qualifying and pit lane performance are both crucial, which could open the door for Monaco native Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:

2023 Monaco Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 267:25-8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)10:55 a.m.-12 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)

Saturday, May 276:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)9:55-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)

Sunday, May 287:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)8:55-11 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)

2023 Monaco Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo, Monaco), 2.047-mile, 19-turn street circuitLength: 78 laps for 161 miles.Lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

Top drivers and best bets for the Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bulls once again enter the weekend as the favorites with Verstappen at +125 and Perez at +350 according to BetMGM. Only four drivers have better than 22-to-1 odds for victory.

Best odds to win• Max Verstappen +125• Sergio Perez +350• Charles Leclerc +350• Fernando Alonso +450

Qualifying is famously vital at Monaco, where racing overtakes are rare. To that end, we recommend taking a look at some qualifying props like: pole margin of 0.251 seconds or more (+250) and any team but Red Bull to capture pole (+110).

2023 Monaco Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariNyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

2023 Monaco Grand Prix weather

Conditions can change rapidly on the French Riviera, but currently rain is in the forecast for Saturday and possibly Sunday. Rain played a factor in last year's race as approaching precipitation delayed the start of the race with teams opting to start on the intermediate tire. About 17 laps in, teams started to pit for slicks and confusion on the Ferrari pit wall caused pole-sitter Charles Leclerc to pit from the lead only to emerge fourth.