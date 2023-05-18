Fallout from ACC meetings, Dylan Raiola chooses Georgia & SEC rivalry at Dollar General

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down all of the events that transpired at the latest round of ACC meetings.

Over the offseason, a select group has been formed within the ACC which has been named, “the magnificent seven”. These seven schools have been discussing the possibility of leaving the ACC and how plausible it would be to get out of their lengthy TV contracts within the conference. The podcast covers the nature of revenue sharing in the conference, along with the pros and cons of leaving. The guys are not pleased with the pattern of college coaches and administrators playing the money card at every turn and using that as an excuse for trying to leave a conference.

The University of Tennessee is exploring options for a new entertainment district outside of their football stadium. Many colleges are beginning to develop a more corporate and luxurious environment for fans to partake in the festivities. Ross worries that these new changes could take away from the traditional college tailgating experience.

Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola has verbally committed to the University of Georgia, thereby breaking the hearts of Nebraska fans everywhere. In the end, the longshot Cornhuskers were no match for the back-to-back champion Bulldogs.

In news of the weird, a Dollar General fell victim to anti-Alabama fans and a man tries to use a pet to avoid a ticket.

1:00 Latest from the ACC meetings & the magnificent 7

34:37 The University of Tennessee is creating an entertainment district outside of their stadium

42:32 Dylan Raiola verbally committed to Georgia

51:52 A Dollar General fire was started due to Alabama gear

56:47 A driver in Colorado had a new way to try and get out of a DUI

