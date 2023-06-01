Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Rays, Marlins offer strong streaming options to close week

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Luke Raley #55 of the Tampa Bay Rays swings at a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers in shallow leagues can find plenty of starters to stream this weekend, and there are a few solid options for those in 12-team formats as well. Meanwhile, those who need to strengthen their hitting roster can primarily target players on both of the Florida clubs.

Matchups to target

Rays @ Red Sox

This should be fun. A Tampa Bay lineup that sits second in the majors in runs scored will play four games in three days this weekend at offense-inducing Fenway Park. All four scheduled Boston starters throw from the right side, which is good news for Luke Raley (18% rostered). I'm also happy to use Jose Siri (18%) and Harold Ramirez (45%) as volume plays.

Marlins vs. A’s

Oakland (team ERA 6.63) is starting Hogan Harris, Paul Blackburn and Luis Medina this weekend, which is all that fantasy managers should need to know in order to stack their lineups with Marlins. Jorge Soler (85%), Bryan De La Cruz (44%) and Luis Arráez (88%) should be active in all leagues, while Garrett Cooper (4%) belongs in 12-team lineups and Nick Fortes (1%) is a viable streaming option at catcher.

Rockies @ Royals

I rarely recommend Colorado hitters on the road, but there could be plenty of offense for both teams in this series. Four of the six starting pitchers own an ERA over 4.90 and the other two are Kyle Freeland and Dustin Lynch. Additionally, both clubs have bullpens with a bottom-10 ERA. From Kansas City, both Michael Massey (3%) and Maikel Garcia (1%) are swinging a hot bat of late while remaining widely available. From the Rockies, Ryan McMahon (74%) and Elías Díaz (70%) can be used in shallow leagues, while Brenton Doyle (4%) and Ezequiel Tovar (24%) warrant consideration in 12-team formats.

Matchups to Avoid

Guardians @ Twins

Three games against right-handed starters Bailey Ober, Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan is an extremely tough task for a Cleveland lineup that ranks last in baseball in runs scored. José Ramírez must remain in all lineups, and I could make a case for Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan in 12-team leagues. All other Guardians belong on the bench.

Orioles @ Giants

Baltimore could be in for tough times against three San Francisco starters (Alex Cobb, Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani) who each own a sub-3.50 ERA. Ryan Mountcastle has been awful against right-handed hurlers this year, and Jorge Mateo has been terrible overall in the past few weeks.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Cardinals vs. Roansy Contreras (Friday), Rich Hill (Sunday): The Cardinals could run wild against Contreras and Hill, who rank second and sixth respectively in steals allowed. Unfortunately, the top-two base stealers on St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman, are rostered in virtually every league. Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbar, however, are two players who could swipe a bag and remain available in shallow formats.

A's vs. Sandy Alcantara (Sunday): Alcantara ranked second in steals allowed last season and is among the top-12 again this year. Esteury Ruiz could swipe multiple bags in this game and should be started in all leagues. In deeper formats, Ramón Laureano has been ice-cold of late but could be a one-day streamer.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Ryan McMahon vs. Jordan Lyles (Friday): The right-handed Lyles leads the majors with 16 homers allowed. Although I rarely predict a Rockies batter to go deep on the road, McMahon is a left-handed hitter who traditionally does his best work against righties. Additionally, the Royals have few southpaw options to throw at McMahon in the later innings.

Akil Baddoo vs. Michael Kopech (Sunday): After limiting long balls for a few starts, Kopech returned to his homer-prone ways when he was taken deep twice in his most recent start. He could serve up a long ball to Baddoo, who has been hitting well of late and has a career-long pattern of succeeding against right-handers.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Bailey Ober vs. CLE (Friday, 66)

Andrew Heaney vs. SEA (Saturday, 68)

Michael Kopech vs. DET (Sunday, 63)

Bobby Miller vs. NYY (Sunday, 61)

Michael Wacha vs. CHC (Friday, 71)

Taj Bradley @ BOS (Saturday, 57)

Logan Allen @ MIN (Saturday, 36)

Michael Lorenzen @ CWS (Saturday, 21)

Edward Cabrera vs. OAK (Friday, 46)

Josiah Gray vs. PHI (Friday, 52)

Kyle Freeland @ KC (Sunday, 32)

Aaron Civale @ MIN (Friday, 21)

MacKenzie Gore vs. PHI (Saturday, 53)

Roansy Contreras vs. STL (Friday, 18)

Kyle Bradish @ SF (Saturday, 16)

J.P. France vs. LAA (Saturday, 24)

Jack Flaherty @ PIT (Friday, 39)

Mike Clevinger vs. DET (Friday, 18)

Matthew Boyd @ CWS (Sunday, 4)

Cal Quantrill @ MIN (Sunday, 24)

Ben Lively vs. MIL (Sunday, 24)

Yusei Kikuchi @ NYM (Sunday, 40)

Brayan Bello vs. TB (Sunday, 30)

Dean Kremer @ SF (Friday, 22)