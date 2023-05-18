Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Why this is a perfect time to stream outfielders

Chicago Cubs v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI double during the fourth inning to Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park on May 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This is a great weekend to heavily stream fantasy hitters, as there are plenty of teams who have advantageous matchups for their offense. The outfield is especially rich with streaming candidates. On the pitching side, Tanner Bibee should be rostered in every league while Louie Varland and James Paxton are good targets in 12-team formats.

Matchups to Target

Astros vs. A’s

This section always includes the team that is facing Oakland (7.13 team ERA). With the A's scheduled to start lefties in all three games, I'm looking to stream Chas McCormick (9% rostered) and Mauricio Dubon (23%). Also, Corey Julks (1%) is an option in deep leagues.

Yankees @ Reds

The Yankees should rake at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park against an underwhelming trio of Luke Weaver, Hunter Greene and Brandon Williamson. Harrison Bader (61% rostered) is a great streaming option in shallow leagues, and Jake Bauers (1%) can be utilized on Friday and Saturday.

Padres vs. Red Sox

San Diego hitters who thrive against left-handers could fare well against James Paxton and Chris Sale on Friday and Saturday. And every player who starts on Sunday has a reasonable chance for success vs. Corey Kluber. Ha-Seong Kim (15% rostered) is the best streaming target in this series, while Nelson Cruz (5%) could hit a home run during one of the initial two games.

D-backs @ Pirates

Arizona will face right-handed starters in all three weekend games, which opens a pathway to success for Dominic Fletcher (21% rostered), Pavin Smith (2%) and Geraldo Perdomo (34%). I especially like Fletcher as a streamer who could have some staying power.

White Sox vs. Royals

Chicago's disappointing offense could get on track when they play at their hitter-friendly home park against a trio of mediocre right-handers on a team that ranks 28th in baseball in ERA. Gavin Sheets (1% rostered) is the sneaky streaming candidate for this series.

Nationals vs. Tigers

Washington could score often against two mediocre lefties (Matt Boyd, Joey Wentz) and a right-hander (Alex Faedo) who has little track record. Joey Meneses (61% rostered) and Lane Thomas (26%) are the best streaming options, and Alex Call (1%) is someone to consider in deep leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

Braves vs. Mariners

Atlanta's offense may be less potent than usual when they meet up with three tough righties (George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert). Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies are two popular Braves who have not succeeded against right-handers this year.

Angels vs. Twins

Los Angeles will face three solid right-handed starters, which is bad news for a lineup that predominantly bats from the right side. This is a good weekend to bench Brandon Drury, Taylor Ward and Zach Neto.

Mets vs. Guardians

The Mets will face one respectable starter (Cal Quantrill) and two excellent ones (Tanner Bibee, Shane Bieber) this weekend. Mark Canha, Francisco Lindor, Brett Baty and Starling Marte have all struggled vs. righties this year. I would bench Canha in all mixed leagues, while Marte and Baty should be benched in 10-team leagues and some 12-team formats.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

D-backs @ Roansy Contreras (Saturday): Arizona has several players with a few steals, which makes them a dangerous matchup for Contreras, who is tied for second in baseball in swipes allowed. My favorite streaming target for this game is Geraldo Perdomo (34% rostered). Josh Rojas (31%) and Alek Thomas (2%) are other options.

Phillies vs. Marcus Stroman (Friday): Stroman ranks 12th in baseball in steals allowed, but the Phillies' top-two base stealers (J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner) are already started in every league. The best streamer is Bryson Stott (51% rostered), who has five swipes this year.

Astros vs. Kyle Muller (Sunday): Muller is a great streaming target for speedsters, as he should allow plenty of runs and steals. The previously mentioned trio of Corey Julks, Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon are the best streamers for this contest.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Tanner Bibee @ NYM (Saturday, 44)

Josiah Gray vs. DET (Sunday, 53)

Andrew Heaney vs. COL (Sunday, 61)

Martín Pérez vs. COL (Friday, 43)

Louie Varland @ LAA (Saturday, 28)

James Paxton @ SD (Friday, 24)

Lance Lynn vs. KC (Sunday, 65)

Cal Quantrill @ NYM (Friday, 32)

Patrick Corbin vs. DET (Saturday, 6)

Brandon Pfaadt @ PIT (Saturday, 17)

Braxton Garrett @ SF (Saturday, 7)

Michael Kopech vs. KC (Friday, 15)

Roansy Contreras vs. ARI (Saturday, 24)

Miles Mikolas vs. LAD (Friday, 57)

Matt Boyd @ WSH (Friday, 3)

Jake Irvin vs. DET (Friday, 7)

Zach Greinke @ CWS (Friday, 8)

Jameson Taillon @ PHI (Sunday, 28)

Clarke Schmidt @ CIN (Friday, 15)

Brandon Bielak vs. OAK (Friday, 2)

Ranger Suárez vs. CHC (Friday, 20)