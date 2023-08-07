Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Short-term pickups for a boost this week

Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 02: Kutter Crawford #50 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

This week’s list of fantasy baseball waiver wire options is full of short-term pickups who can deliver game-changing numbers this week. There are a handful of teams who have extremely favorable schedules, and those who add members of those teams for a few days are likely to move up in their standings or win a weekly head-to-head matchup. With less than two months remaining in the regular season, this is the time to look for Mr. Right Now over Mr. Right.

Kutter Crawford (SP/RP, Boston Red Sox, 32%)

Although widely available, Crawford is a must-start player in virtually every league this week. The right-hander takes the ball against the Royals (.682 OPS) Tuesday and should get a second start this week, against the Tigers (.667 OPS) on Sunday. A pitcher with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP should feast on two of the bottom-3 lineups in baseball.

Yonny Chirinos (SP/RP, Atlanta Braves, 4%)

Managers who don’t have access to Crawford can pivot to Chirinos, who is less dominant but still serviceable. And although Chirinos does not have matchups that rival those of Crawford, he should have plenty of success against the Pirates (.697 OPS) and Mets (.714 OPS), especially considering that he is backed by arguably the best team in baseball.

Ranger Suárez (SP, Philadelphia Phillies, 33%)

For this writer, Suárez must settle for third place on the list of two-start pitchers who can be streamed this week. Nonetheless, the left-hander can help many teams for home starts against the Nats (.719 OPS) and Twins (.731 OPS). Suarez (4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) should be good enough to hold those two middling lineups in check.

Mitch Garver (C, Texas Rangers, 13%)

Those who stream catchers should target Garver for his upcoming series against an A’s staff that owns a 5.84 ERA. The slugger homered three times in his past 10 games and will be happy to see left-handed starters Monday and Tuesday, as he thrives in those matchups.

Zack Gelof (2B, Oakland A’s, 16%)

Gelof is one of the few players in this article who may be able to stay on rosters for more than a few days. The rookie has been the definition of a stat-stuffer since arriving with the A's, tallying five homers and six steals in 19 games. On an Oakland team that has struggled to find productive hitters all season, Gelof is certain to play regularly for the remainder of the campaign. Gelof is even more appealing with the A’s facing a Washington staff this weekend that has posted the worst ERA in baseball since the beginning of July.

Davis Schneider (2B, Toronto Blue Jays, 9%)

Schnieder was promoted last Friday to give a spark to the Blue Jays lethargic offense. So far, mission accomplished. The 24-year-old homered in his first career plate appearance en route to becoming the first player ever to produce two homers and nine hits in his initial three career games. Manager John Schnieder (no relation) was so impressed that he put the rookie in the three-hole for Sunday’s contest. An overachiever throughout his minor league career, Schnieder could hold the 2B job in Toronto for the rest of the season.

Brice Turang (2B/SS, Milwaukee Brewers, 7%)

Fantasy managers were excited about Turang at the outset of the season before the rookie proved that he needed more time in the minors. But he may have found his footing in recent games, having hit .406 with a homer and two steals in his past 11 contests. Is it too early to call him a post-hype sleeper? Yes it is, but it’s also time to add Turang in 12-team leagues. The left-handed hitter should also enjoy hitting against right-handed starters in five of six games this week.

Eddie Rosario (OF, Atlanta Braves, 16%)

A platoon player who starts almost exclusively against right-handers, Rosario is perfectly suited to take advantage of an 8-game week that includes six contests against righty starters. As part of a lineup that leads the Majors in OPS, Rosario should be part of several high-scoring games, especially since the club faces two staffs (Pirates, Mets) who are struggling to find effective starters down the stretch.

Marcell Ozuna (OF, Atlanta Braves, 51%)

Ozuna has struggled to hit for average this year (.235) but remains a potent power hitter who has gone deep 23 times. Along with Rosario, Ozuna is the other widely available Braves hitter who starts most games and can take advantage of the team’s extremely favorable schedule.

Leody Taveras (OF, Texas Rangers, 37%)

Another Texas hitter who can take advantage of a favorable schedule, Taveras has not thrived of late, but his overall numbers this season (.275 BA, 11 HR, 11 SB) remain strong. Like his teammate Garver, Taveras is an excellent short-term roster addition for the upcoming series against the A’s.