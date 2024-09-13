Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Last call for Tommy Edman

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 776096911 (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Many players can help managers over the next few days, which is all that we care about at this point in the season. In fact, most of the players in this article are likely to go undrafted next year in standard formats. But they have the favorable upcoming matchups that are necessary to carry their fantasy teams.

J.T. Ginn (SP, Oakland A’s, 8%)

Although Ginn owns an unimpressive 4.58 ERA, he deserves some fantasy attention by virtue of posting a 20:6 K:BB ratio across his initial 19.1 Major League innings. To be honest, Ginn doesn’t have to be the next Pedro Martínez in order to silence the White Sox, who are one of the worst teams in the history of baseball. He draws that matchup tomorrow. For that reason alone, he should be streamed in most leagues.

Reid Detmers (SP, Los Angeles Angels, 22%)

As was mentioned with Ginn, fantasy managers should start virtually any pitcher who is slated to start against the White Sox. Such is the case with Detmers, who will rank among the most desirable two-start pitchers next week by virtue of facing Chicago on Monday. Detmers has fallen short of expectations this season but has returned to the majors with a bang by recording 18 strikeouts in two starts.

Joey Estes, SP, Oakland A’s, 12%)

Managers who can grab Detmers next week can pivot to Estes, who has been excellent (3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39:9 K:BB ratio) in nine second-half starts. The biggest difference between Estes and Detmers is that Estes has tougher matchups next week, with a Monday start at Wrigley Field and a weekend home outing vs. the Yankees. Still, managers who are in head-to-head championships and those who are chasing wins and strikeouts in roto leagues should give the 22-year-old strong consideration.

Andrew Heaney (SP, Texas Rangers, 36%)

Heaney rarely goes deep into games, but he has delivered solid ratios (3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) while recording a healthy 9.2 K/9 rate. He could lead those in weekly leagues to a victory on Sunday when he faces a Seattle offense that ranks 25th in runs scored and has struck out more often than any other team.

Lucas Erceg (RP, Kansas City Royals, 46%)

The buzz on Erceg faded when he was hit by a comebacker on August 29, but the right-hander returned a few days later and has resumed his role as the Royals closer. Managers should be ecstatic to add a skilled reliever (64:15 K:BB ratio) who is the full-time closer on a postseason team.

Miguel Amaya (C, Chicago Cubs, 16%)

I feel no shame for including Amaya in this article for a third consecutive week, as he needs to be added in most leagues this weekend. The Cubs should score plenty of runs at Coors Field against a Rockies pitching staff with a 5.43 ERA, which means that fantasy managers should want as many shares of this offense as possible.

Geraldo Perdomo (2B/3B/SS, Arizona Diamondbacks, 42%)

This is too good to be true. An Arizona offense that leads the majors in runs scored will head to Coors Field to open next week against baseball’s worst pitching staff. Managers could win a head-to-head matchup by loading up on D-backs, which means grabbing Perdomo and Josh Bell (37%).

Tommy Edman (2B/SS/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers, 50%)

Edman has been effective in 21 games since returning from the IL, batting .300 with four homers, five steals and an .821 OPS. The Dodgers have arguably the best hitting schedule next week, as they play seven games with three coming against the Marlins (28th in ERA) and three against the Rockies (last in ERA). Those in deeper leagues can consider Miguel Rojas (5%).

Jasson Domínguez (OF, New York Yankees, 39%)

The Yankees best prospect, Domínguez finally debuted on Monday. And this is a good time to add the 21-year-old, as he will spend this weekend facing a Boston pitching staff that ranks 29th in ERA since the All-Star break. Having hit .314 with 11 homers and 16 steals in 58 Minor League games this year, Domínguez has the diverse skill set that roto managers covet.

Ramon Laureano (OF, Atlanta Braves, 6%)

Laureano has found new life since joining Atlanta, hitting .304 with seven homers and four steals in 53 games. Along with Orlando Arcia (10%), Laureano is a prime target for those who would like to get shares of this offense for their favorable matchups next week. The Braves will play seven games, with three contests against the Marlins (28th in ERA) and three at homer-happy Great American Ball Park.