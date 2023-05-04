Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Matt Mervis finally joins the party

AZ Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox at Surprise Saguaros Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Mervis plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 19314086

Let's head into the weekend with a six-pack of fantasy adds to address your fantasy needs. If your squad has issues, we have a few widely available solutions ...

Matt Mervis, 1B, Chicago Cubs (11%)

Finally, weeks after it should have happened, Mervis is on his way to join the Cubs. It's absolutely wild that it took so long, but let's just try to look ahead. Mervis was raking at Triple-A Iowa, slashing .286/.402/.560 with six bombs, 27 RBIs and nearly as many walks (18) as strikeouts (19). He cleared the fence 36 times in the minors last season and hit 40 doubles, so his power credentials are well-established.

We'll be seeing a few of these at Wrigley very soon:

Matt Mervis goes deep to cut our deficit in half! pic.twitter.com/U1TOpjkX16 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 27, 2023

If you have power issues, Mervis is your guy. Go get him. This is an actionable fantasy event.

Tanner Bibee, SP, Cleveland Guardians (44% rostered)

Bibee opened his season with three excellent starts at Triple-A (15.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 19 K) before getting the call to Cleveland. He's now 11.0 innings into his big-league career, and, to this point, he doesn't seem overmatched:

Tanner Bibee, 95mph Fastball and 82mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/BPM5KxK6OB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 2, 2023

He's struck out 13 batters, walked none and allowed three runs in his starts against the Rockies and Yankees. Bibee's arsenal features four quality pitches, including that mean-spirited slider above. His next turn will be a home start on Monday against Detroit, a team that finds itself at the bottom of MLB in OPS (.642). Grab Bibee today ahead of the upcoming rush.

Josiah Gray, SP, Washington Nationals (35%)

Gray added a cutter to the mix this spring and the early results have been plenty encouraging. He enters Friday's start at Arizona with a 2.67 ERA, 31 Ks in 33.2 innings and wins in his last two turns. Gray has dialed back the use of his 4-seam fastball — a pitch that major league hitters have crushed — in favor of the slider and cutter.

So far, so good. It's possible we have a breakout on our hands.

Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox (46%)

Last call on Duran, a power/speed outfielder enjoying a post-hype binge. He's been a run-scoring and on-base machine since rejoining the Red Sox in mid-April. His line-drive rate has nearly doubled year-over-year and he's drawing the occasional walk, too. Duran has too much category juice to ignore, even if you feel you were burned by him in a previous season.

C.J. Abrams, 2B/SS, Washington Nationals (22%)

Recently, Abrams has been kind of a monster in clutch situations:

CJ Abrams on April 27: Go-ahead grand slam in the 8th



CJ Abrams on May 2: Go-ahead RBI 1B in the 7th



CJ Abrams tonight: Go-ahead RBI 1B in the 7th pic.twitter.com/JnlaAHUzT1 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 4, 2023

Over his three minor league seasons, Abrams swiped 42 bags in 114 games, hit 12 homers and reached base at a .385 clip. He's been slowly climbing his way up the Nationals' batting order, which is nice to see. His stolen base upside is significant, so make him a priority if you have speed needs.

Michael King, RP, New York Yankees (36%)

King's last two appearances have been multi-inning saves and he continues to pile up Ks (20 in 17.1 IP). Clay Holmes has been something less than lights-out (1.60 WHIP), so we should see King get a few additional ninth-inning opportunities. He's a must-add at the moment.