Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief: Updates on Diamondbacks, Cubs and other evolving closer situations

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don scans for save sources and provides updates on evolving bullpen situations.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Shelby Miller was tagged for two earned runs in a loss during his last appearance, while Justin Martinez was up to 101 mph recently and is expected to be activated off the IL on Friday. Martinez should return to the closer's role (A.J. Puk remains sidelined), and he's available in more than 40% of Yahoo leagues. The Diamondbacks are tied with the Dodgers in save opportunities (27) this year.

[Smarter waivers, better trades, optimized lineups — Yahoo Fantasy Plus unlocks it all]

Baltimore Orioles

After nine straight scoreless innings, Félix Bautista has surrendered at least a run in four straight. He's allowed five runs over 3.2 innings over that span, but he's only blown one save all season, so his job remains safe. Bautista pitched in back-to-back days for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, so hopefully it's a sign he's getting stronger. Bautista owned a 35.4 K-BB% when he last pitched in 2023, but it's down to 9.4% during his return this season. The disappointing Orioles will provide more save opportunities moving forward, but Bautista's velocity is worth watching.

Chicago Cubs

Daniel Palencia has received Chicago's last two save chances, blowing the first opportunity but securing a save during the Cubs' win Wednesday. Palencia is available in over 90% of Yahoo leagues for those desperate for saves. Porter Hodge was recently placed on the IL with an oblique injury, but he might not be out long and is already throwing. Hodge (10% rostered) would likely reclaim the role once he returns, while Ryan Pressly (58%) continues to work in middle relief.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Scott recorded just his second save over the last month Wednesday, but he remains the heavy favorite to close in Los Angeles. He owns 10 of the team’s 17 saves, but no other Dodgers reliever has more than two saves (Blake Treinen, who’s on the 60-day IL). Scott has struggled with control throughout his career, but he sports a 25:1 K:BB ratio and a 0.81 WHIP this season. Los Angeles will continue to mix-and-match in the ninth inning at times, but Scott looks dominant, and his lack of saves over the last four weeks was bad luck.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jordan Romano (70% rostered) is pitching great and should receive more save chances with José Alvarado suspended 80 games. Romano has tossed nine straight scoreless innings with a 0.44 WHIP and a 13:1 K:BB ratio. He’s recorded four saves over the last 11 days and has the upside to be a top 10 fantasy closer moving forward (if not higher).

Pittsburgh Pirates

Dennis Santana got Pittsburgh’s save Wednesday with David Bednar having pitched back-to-back days. This closing situation appears to be matchup based, with Bednar being used more when the middle of the order is due up. While high-leverage use makes sense for the Pirates, a timeshare on a team with just 17 wins is bad news for fantasy.

Texas Rangers

Luke Jackson (34% rostered) blew a save Wednesday, and he hasn’t recorded a save since April 25. He remains the favorite for saves in Texas’ bullpen, but Jackson sports a 1.57 WHIP and a lowly 7.7 K-BB% this season. Shawn Armstrong (2%) picked up a couple of saves while Jackson was sidelined with a swollen hand recently, and he appears next in line should the Rangers make a switch. Chris Martin has been great, but he’s on the IL with shoulder fatigue and was only being used in high-leverage situations. The Rangers are likely to trade for a closer this summer.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jeff Hoffman has watched his ERA spike from 1.10 to 6.04 over the last 16 days. He’s also recorded three saves and a win over that span, and his peripheral stats remain incredibly strong. Hoffman owns a 1.82 SIERA, a 31.0 K-BB% and a 33.6% CSW. He should be fine, but Yimi García is next in line to close should Hoffman’s recent struggles continue.