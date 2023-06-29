Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Last call for red-hot rookie Jordan Westburg

Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 27: Jordan Westburg #11 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a single in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

As a general rule, we don't like to repeat names in this feature each week, lest it become stale. But also, as a general rule, you folks typically scoop up all the hot-hitting multi-category players, particularly when they have essential roles in elite lineups. Which brings us to this first guy ...

TJ Friedl, OF, Cincinnati Reds (43% rostered)

C'mon, people. Friedl is batting .320 and leading off for the Reds, baseball's buzziest team. He's homered in back-to-back games, he's stolen 14 bases on the season and he's scored 14 runs in 15 starts this month. He's been phenomenal. And, again, the Reds are a party.

Every league has a manager who should be adding Friedl today, right now. He hit 16 home runs and swiped 17 bags last season while splitting time between Louisville and Cincinnati, so his power/speed potential was already well established. Let's please get his roster percentage up to an acceptable level very soon. Don't make it weird, you guys.

Jordan Westburg, SS, Baltimore Orioles (42%)

Westburg arrived with hype at the beginning of the week and he's exceeded expectations thus far, going 5-for-12 with two runs and two RBI. He was hitting .295/.372/.567 with 18 bombs and seven steals at Triple-A prior to his callup, firmly establishing himself among the game's top prospects. If you're looking for a power boost and/or middle infield help, Westburg should be a prime target.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Colorado Rockies (30%)

Tovar has surged in recent weeks, putting together a hitting streak loaded with multi-hit games and raising his average nearly 50 points since the calendar flipped to May. He's been batting second for the Rockies, a spot that seems to suit him. Tovar hit .319 with a .927 OPS last year in the high minors, launching 14 homers and stealing 17 bases over 71 games, so he's a potential five-category fantasy contributor down the road. He won't turn 22 until August, so he's very much an ascending talent. It doesn't hurt that he does his home-hitting in the friendliest possible environment.

Bo Naylor, C, Cleveland Guardians (8%)

Some of us were looking for any signs of life from Naylor and we certainly got 'em on Wednesday:

Bo Naylor hits his 1st career dinger and his brother, Josh, is right at the top step to greet him. pic.twitter.com/WI7JLP5S20 — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

Naylor finished the game 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI. The 23-year-old has hit 13 homers at Columbus this season while reaching base at a .393 clip. Last year, he split his time between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting 21 home runs, stealing 20 bases and slashing .263/.392/.496. You can't ask for much more in a catching prospect.

Kyle Bradish, SP, Baltimore Orioles (33%)

Here's another repeat pickup recommendation, because A) Bradish has simply been excellent in recent starts and B) he's lined up to get the Twins on Saturday, a team hitting just .231/.308/.398. Bradish has struck out 26 batters over 24.0 innings in his last four starts, earning a pair of wins while allowing an opponent batting average of just .188. His slider is absolutely vicious:

Bradish is more than a mere streaming option; this is a pitcher with rest-of-season appeal.