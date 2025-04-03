Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 players to add to help you bring home a trophy

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 14: Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The grind of the fantasy basketball playoffs doesn’t stop, and as we approach the weekend, now’s the time to make those key moves to secure that coveted trophy. I've rounded up five players who can give your squad a boost in the second half of Week 22.

Before we get into the player recommendations, here’s one quick caveat: check your waiver wire for mid-to-high profile players who might’ve been dropped. If a valuable asset is available, make sure they’ve got at least two games left and that you can slot them into your lineup over the weekend. Timing and matchups are crucial, and with that out of the way, here are the five players I’d target for the final stretch of championship week.

Adem Bona - C, Philadelphia 76ers (29% rostered)

Looking for rebounds and blocks with a high field goal percentage? Adem Bona is your guy. The Sixers have a favorable late-week schedule, playing on Thursday and Saturday, which are five- and six-game slates, respectively. The Sixers' frontcourt is meh at best, and with Guerschon Yabusele listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's contest, Bona has some double-double potential.

Ryan Rollins - PG, Milwaukee Bucks (22% rostered)

Rollins has been stepping up big for the Bucks sans Damian Lillard. The rookie has provided a nice mix of points, rebounds, assists, steals and a couple of 3s over the past week, and I'd expect that to continue throughout the weekend. Like the Sixers, the Bucks play on Thursday and Saturday, pretty much guaranteeing Rollins will be startable. Kevin Porter Jr. is the other player I'd consider because of his 28% usage rate over the last three games, but the production hasn't been as consistent.

Moses Moody - SG/SF, Golden State Warriors (14% rostered)

The Warriors play three games from Thursday to Sunday, so adding Moody would be a volume play for fantasy managers needing points, 3s and stocks. Moody had a couple of subpar games last week, but he's been more efficient in his past two outings, shooting over 50% from the field and three-point range. He's starting and his defense and shooting will be needed against the Lakers, Nuggets and Rockets.

Dalano Banton - SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (1% rostered)

The Blazers have three ideal fantasy matchups versus the Raptors, Bulls and Spurs. Portland's injury report is leaning in Banton's favor because Scoot Henderson (concussion) is out and Anfernee Simons (forearm) missed the Blazers' last game and is questionable on Thursday. Also, with Portland jousting with San Antonio for lottery odds (only one game separates them), I could see Simons resting, opening up more touches for Banton. In Tuesday's start, Banton swatted four shots, plus delivered 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists across 28 minutes. He has the potential to pop just like he did late last season.

Jonathan Mogbo - PF/C, Toronto Raptors (5% rostered)

In deeper leagues, Mogbo becomes a streaming option because of the Raptors' schedule. Like the Warriors and Blazers, the Raptors play three games through Sunday. The good part is, the Raptors play a Thursday/Friday back-to-back, so surely Toronto will rest guys. One player who shouldn't be rested is Mogbo. Since returning from a broken nose, he's played in eight straight games, seeing at least 24 minutes in all of them. Jakob Poeltl is out on Thursday, and in the last three games Poeltl's missed, Mogbo's averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. It's a deep cut, but I've already made the move so I'm in the trenches with you.

📝 Quick note on who to drop

To make room for your new additions, it’s critical to cut players who won’t give you the production you need during championship week. Here’s who can go:

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can be dropped with no games after Thursday.

Washington Wizards: Keep Alex Sarr and Jordan Poole if you need their reliable production, but feel free to cut the others loose. The Wizards only have one game left on Sunday's 11-game slate and it's against the Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets: I don't think any Nets player is worth holding after Thursday. I doubt we'll see Cam Johnson again, and the Nic Claxton and D'Angelo Russell types aren't worth starting on Sunday versus the Raptors.

Ok. Hit that waiver wire, double-check your matchups and injury reports, and finish this season with a trophy in hand. You’ve got this!