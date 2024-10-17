Fantasy Basketball Preview: Southeast Division

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of a preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 15, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Get ready for your fantasy basketball drafts with Dan Titus' division previews for the 2024-25 NBA season. On today's slate: the Southeast.

Orlando Magic

The market is too high on Paolo Banchero in category formats. He's certainly worthy of a second-round pick in points leagues, but Banchero's high turnover rate, lack of 3's and blocks and middling free-throw percentage dock him significantly in category leagues.

Banchero was the lowest-ranked All-Star in category formats, finishing 159th last season. I'm not saying not to draft him — I'm saying a late-third rounder is a sizable gap from where his actual value lies. However, if we get Playoff Paolo off the rip, it might get very, very interesting.

Franz Wagner is one of my breakouts and if he can improve on his 3s, it's going to be yet another career year.

Make sure to get Jalen Suggs. He's starting as a point guard, which should boost his assist rate after already making strides as a 3-point threat and lockdown defender. Suggs will outperform his ninth-round ADP, which is currently sliding to pick 100.

Atlanta Hawks

There's a precedent of Trae Young being worthy of a first-round pick in fantasy. Young finished 12th in per-game value and fourth in total value in the 2021-22 season before Dejounte Murray went to the A. Now that Murray is gone, expect Young to carry a 30-plus-percent usage rate and average 25 points with 10 assists this season.

Jalen Johnson missed 26 games last season, but he has an elite fantasy profile. His services will cost a late-third rounder, while Bogdan Bogdanović's ADP remains too low despite trending up over the past week to a mid-eighth-round selection. Bogi is a good source of points, 3s and steals. Keep an eye on Dyson Daniels as a late-round flier.

I'm still drafting more shares of Onyeka Okongwu (ADP 117) than Capela (91.5), primarily because of ADP. Clint Capela is an automatic double-double. I've just grown concerned about his minutes diminishing over the past four seasons and the Hawks' long-term financial commitment to Okongwu. Okongwu has been efficient on a per-minute basis while also helping fantasy managers in FG%, blocks and rebounds.

Miami Heat

As one of the top defenders in the league, Bam Adebayo is a reliable source of points, boards and steals who will be off draft boards by the fourth round. If he continues launching 3s, it'll be a compelling development for his fantasy profile.

Jimmy Butler's ADP is rising from a late-to-mid fourth-round pick — despite his sketchy contract situation. Still, health has been an issue, as Jimmy Buckets has not played over 65 games since the 2016-17 season. Tyler Herro has his share of injury concerns, too, and has underperformed relative to his seventh-round ADP. Similarly, Terry Rozier is looking for a bounce-back campaign after his fantasy production soured once he was dealt to Miami last year.

Kel'el Ware is a sleeper I've been targeting late in drafts because he's looked great in the preseason and his play reminds me of a mix of LaMarcus Aldridge and Dereck Lively II. Ware is the innovation that Coach Spo speaks about.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has first-round potential if he can stay healthy. He's now wearing ankle braces to remedy the ankle issues that plagued him over the past two seasons. In the late second round, Ball's ADP could still be valuable, especially with how he's looked in the preseason. Miles Bridges is going in the late-fifth round, consistent with his 58th overall finish in nine-category leagues.

Brandon Miller is the third star in the making. After a strong rookie campaign, he's being drafted in the early sixth round. Miller proved he could be a three-level scorer and decent perimeter defender, so fantasy managers can feel comfortable taking him in the mid-rounds.

Mark Williams' inability to stay healthy is dropping his fantasy stock to the mid-ninth round. I can see the appeal from an upside standpoint, but with an injury history like his, it's a risky pick. I prefer Zach Edey or even Draymond Green relative to ADP.

Washington Wizards

It'll be a bumpy ride rostering any Wizard this season. Jordan Poole was abysmal for long stretches last season, but he came alive once he took over the point guard duties. Malcolm Brogdon is hurt, so Poole opens the season as the lead facilitator, which should help his assist numbers.

Kyle Kuzma's shooting 30% from the floor in the preseason. He's also been airballing shots left and right lately, so I'm out on Kuzma unless you're playing in a points league.

Alex Sarr is an intriguing prospect known for his defense. However, his offensive bag isn't ready, so Sarr will primarily be a rim protector, rebounder and disruptor. I like Jonas Valančiūnas, but I'm concerned for his long-term outlook. If he does not intend to leave D.C. via trade, there's an easy double-double waiting in the eighth round.

Bilal Coulibaly isn't someone I'm drafting now; rather, he's someone I'd expect to become fantasy-relevant later in the season.