Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: You gotta add Josh Hart

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The new year is upon us, which represents yet another opportunity to catch the opposing managers in your fantasy leagues sleeping. This week’s column discusses six previously unmentioned players who have seen their respective fantasy stocks rise. Some have recently earned a starting gig, while the rest are stuffing stat sheets in a reserve role. As usual, a list of recently recommended players is included at the end.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (46% rostered)

Oddly enough, on the heels of posting 29 points and seven dimes in Wednesday’s matchup versus the Mavericks, LeVert has seen his rostered percentage drop by seven percent over the last day. With Darius Garland (jaw) out for at least another week or so and Donovan Mitchell still getting over an illness, LeVert should be a popular streaming option for next week, especially with two games against the defensively dismal Wizards. Though his shooting percentages are nothing to write home about, his per-game averages of 15.7 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals make him an attractive option in points leagues.

Josh Hart, New York Knicks (43% rostered)

Hart isn’t the most consistent contributor, prone to the occasional dud, but his well-rounded production has value, particularly in deeper category formats. Over the last 14 games, Hart is averaging 8.0 points (50.0% FG, 38.9% 3PT, 80.0% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals in 27.6 minutes. The fact that Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is now expected to miss the remainder of the season means that there will continue to be more boards up for grabs going forward. A strong second half of the season is certainly in the cards for Hart.

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors (33% rostered)

Trent has caught fire of late, with averages of 15.8 points (49.2% FG, 42.5% 3PT, 80.0% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 threes, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.6 minutes over the last five outings. Having drawn the start in Wednesday’s matchup versus the Wizards, his first start since Nov. 17, Trent’s hot streak isn’t going unnoticed by the coaching staff. Moreover, his ability to space the floor for the likes of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam could make him a mainstay in the starting five going forward. Over the years, Trent has proven himself to be a quality contributor in the scoring, three-point shooting, and steals departments, when the minutes are there. Despite a slow start to the campaign, Trent has the potential to enjoy a strong second half of the season. Based on his performance over the last handful of games – and his season-long averages since being traded to the Raptors back in 2020-21 – Trent is a very intriguing pickup.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (18% rostered)

Over the last month or so, Sharpe has established himself as a darling in deep leagues thanks to his ability to stuff the stat sheet even in a modest role. Across the last dozen games, Sharpe is averaging 8.3 points, 8.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 steals in merely 17.0 minutes. Nic Claxton is dealing with an ankle injury and an illness, so those already rostering Claxton ought to seriously consider adding Sharpe. However, Sharpe is someone to keep an eye on regardless of Claxton’s status, as he could be in the process of earning a more significant role based on his stellar play of late. At the very least, put him on your watch list.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers (14% rostered)

Small sample size alert! Having been promoted to starter status ahead of Obi Toppin for the last two games, Smith has combined for 27 points, 15 boards, two blocks, two dimes, two threes and one steal across 48 minutes. He’s worth adding in most formats in case he can keep this up, or better yet, sees his minutes continue to rise in his new starting role.

Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (5% rostered)

Williams has burst onto the scene and has seemingly earned a demanding role for the Grizzlies. Through 13 games in December, Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 threes, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.1 minutes. The sophomore wing brings a ton to the table defensively, where his ability to cover players at multiple positions has been on full display. Even if it doesn’t last the whole season, he warrants consideration in deeper formats thanks to the fact that he has played himself into such a meaningful role.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues: Dante Exum, Jeremy Sochan, Patrick Williams, Keyonte George, Alex Caruso, Jonathan Kuminga, Nick Richards, Kelly Olynyk, Eric Gordon, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Craig Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Derrick Jones Jr., Paul Reed, Matisse Thybulle, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade