Fantasy Football: How high should you draft Ladd McConkey in 2025?

If you're prepping for your fantasy football draft this year, you've probably started hearing a lot of buzz around Ladd McConkey coming off his excellent rookie season. On the latest Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski couldn't contain their excitement for McConkey's outlook with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 — and for good reason. But the burning question is: Where should you draft him?

Ladd McConkey: Hype or Value?

McConkey’s rookie tape and underlying numbers turned plenty of heads, but it’s not just about his skills — as both Harmon and Pianowski highlighted, it’s about the perfect combination of talent, opportunity and team context.

Pianowski didn't mince words:

"Ladd McConkey is a great second-round pick. Anywhere you can get him. I'm going to have Ladd McConkey shares. If I overpay for them, I don't care. He's going to catch 115 passes this year. You're going to regret [missing out]. It's going to pain you. If you were between McConkey and somebody else and you took somebody else, you're going to regret that. Please get this guy this year."

We're talking must-draft territory.

Why all the love for McConkey?

There are a few core reasons McConkey stands out:

High-Volume Role: Even as a rookie, McConkey wasn't just a starter, but quickly became the go-to guy in a shallow receiving corps. The Chargers handed the reins to McConkey to the tune of 112 targets and that total should only go up in his sophomore season.

Team Situation: As discussed on the podcast, Justin Herbert is healthy and poised for a big year. The Chargers' offensive line has questions, but their high pass rate down the stretch last season was a positive sign for target volume.

Player on the rise: Pianowski's praise included advocating for McConkey over A.J. Brown in some formats:"If you come down to A.J. brown versus Ladd McConkey. I want you to take Ladd McConkey every time. So I'm [planting] my flag, there it is."

Rookie Precedent: Harmon compared McConkey's Reception Perception data to the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill as rookies. That's elite company.

What about the risks?

No player comes without question marks. McConkey’s raw numbers in college were held back by Georgia’s conservative offense, but both analysts are confident that was a product of his environment, not a lack of ability. With the Chargers, there’s little established competition for targets — and with Herbert as his quarterback, everything is lining up.

So … where should you draft McConkey?

Pianowski was adamant McConkey should be a second-round pick in full-PPR leagues, even calling him a "no-brainer" over established stars if you're on the fence.

If general consensus and ADP puts McConkey closer to the third round, do not hesitate. Take him in the late second or early third; you'll beat the rush and snag a true difference-maker with top-10 potential. He projects as the clear top target for his team and could return low-end fantasy WR1 production.

If you’re drafting in half-PPR, he’s still a firm Round 3 pick based on projected volume and role. In standard scoring, bump him to later in the third round or early fourth as touchdowns are less of his profile, but the floor remains high.

Bottom line

Pianowski said it best: "Please get this guy this year."

So don’t be afraid to reach for McConkey — trust the tape, the role and the hype. When your league mates are cursing themselves midseason for passing him up, you’ll be glad you listened.