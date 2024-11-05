Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Kickers

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills kicks a field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Week 9 was another fun one for the "kickers matter" crowd.

Not only did Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass manage his second double-digit fantasy day over the past two weeks — he also kicked the 61-yard game-winner over the Miami Dolphins with just 0:05 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

Though it was a good week for Bass, it was a down week at the kicker position in general, as Week 9 marked just the second occasion all season where fewer than 55 field goals total were attempted around the league.

Can Bass keep it up in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts? Possibly, as they're allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing kickers and they're playing in a dome this week ... but there still might be some better options out there. Find out where Bass (and other kickers around the league) landed in our team's Week 10 kicker rankings:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 10?