Fantasy Football Rankings: Who to start at FLEX in Week 2

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It can be hard to choose which player to start in the FLEX spot in a given week (unless your roster is completely loaded, of course — in that case, you likely don't need help).

NFL offenses might be widening our choices a bit, however. A bunch of so-called backup running backs put up 10+ points in Week 1 — including Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons RB who many expect to take a backseat to highlight touted rookie, Bijan Robinson, in 2023.

Instead, Allgeier outscored his counterpart in Week 1, delivering a 22.90-point fantasy outing.

Perhaps starting backup runners on potent rushing offenses could be a skeleton key to the FLEX spot this season?

We'll see if that comes to pass. Until then, our analysts have compiled their FLEX rankings to help you fill the spot in Week 2. Check them out below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy FLEX leaderboard? Who will you start in this important lineup spot?