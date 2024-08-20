Fantasy Football Rankings: Full PPR RB rankings for 2024

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 28: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The 2024 NFL preseason is almost a wrap, which means your fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. Luckily, if you're in a full point-per-reception (PPR) league, the running back dead zone isn't quite as dead as it usually is, with some viable mid-range options available who could see some work in the receiving game.

That doesn't mean all of your draft decisions will be easy, however. Fantasy managers still have a tough choice at the top of drafts, with three very viable options to consider as the first RB off the board between Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson.

McCaffrey continues to deal with a calf injury suffered in training camp, though he remains the No. 1 overall pick in Yahoo ADP as it stands. He's got a significant edge over Hall and Robinson in terms of his upside as a pure runner, but it's worth noting that Hall and Robinson ranked first and second among RBs in targets just last season, respectively.

RBs like Alvin Kamara, Rachaad White and Jaylen Warren also get bumps in full-PPR scoring formats, with roles as the primary receiving running backs in each of their respective offenses. Meanwhile, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry may fall a bit more in this scoring format, as Lamar Jackson's 4.3 targets per game to the running back position over the past three seasons ranks Is the third fewest among any QB with 750+ pass attempts in that span.

Regardless of your draft strategy, our team of analysts at Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their full-PPR running back rankings for 2024.

