Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers for drafts

We are in the heat of 2023 fantasy football season, and yes, the kicker position is still a standard scoring position in most formats (sorry, haters). So yes, once again, we have rankings for this position, one that more often than not ends up crucial on a week-to-week basis.

Justin Tucker, considered the kicker GOAT in many circles, leads our rankings. It's no surprise why — few players have been more consistent and more productive at the position than Tucker has.

And there's a chance he could be even better this season, what with the Ravens offense expected to be more potent than it's been for many years.

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

Will Tucker once again dominate the kicker landscape? Which unknown at the position will emerge to shake it up this season? Who is your top fantasy kicker target of 2023?