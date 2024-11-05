Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 13: Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs after the catch during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Welcome to Week 10 of the fantasy football season! Four teams are on bye this week — the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks — which means delving deep into our pockets for the next big deep sleeper to save our flex spots!

One potential name on the rise is Los Angeles Chargers second-year WR Quentin Johnston, who's been on a bit of heater as of late. Week 9 marked his third game with a touchdown this season (4 total on the year), with his 4-118-1 stat line officially earning him his highest weekly point total — 20 fantasy points.

In the four games since their Week 5 bye, the Chargers have seen a significant increase in their pass play percentage from 48.7% pre-bye, now at 60.8% post-bye. Pair the increase in passing volume with Johnston's propensity for taking advantage of busted coverage with one of the best passers in the league throwing the football, and you could certainly do worse in your flex on any given week ... right? This week, the Chargers will face the Tennessee Titans, who have admittedly been a stingier defense than most, but perhaps Johnston has one more play against broken coverages in him to save your lineups in Week 10.

Luckily, if you don't have an option like Johnston in waiting, our team is here to help you make some of those difficult lineup decisions. Check out our Week 10 flex rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 10? And who are you sitting to play them?