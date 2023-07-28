Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: WRs

NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 15: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the NFL game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on January 15th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was an absolute revelation in the 2022 season. The then-23-year-old led the NFL in receiving yards, catches and targets, finishing at the top of the fantasy wide receiver leaderboard. In fact, the one "blemish" on his season is that he scored just eight touchdowns; seven receivers scored more than he did.

Imagine how good he'll be in 2023 when a little positive touchdown regression (hopefully) hits him. The addition of talented rookie Jordan Addison as Jefferson's running mate in Minnesota should only free him up to do more damage on the field.

So, you have to wonder, will Jefferson double up on No. 1 wide receiver seasons? Or will another wide receiver supplant him in 2023? Maybe it'll be Cooper Kupp, an obvious bounce-back candidate after he suffered a season-ending injury. Maybe it'll be Stefon Diggs, an elite veteran target hog — well, as long as there aren't any secret issues going on at Bills camp.

The wide receiver position is as loaded as ever for 2023. With that said, there is a drop-off at a key point in drafts, so fantasy managers need to be vigilant. Who are your top fantasy WR targets?