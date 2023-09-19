Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have faced two opposing quarterbacks this season (Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill) and have allowed 20+ fantasy points to both (a whopping 28.14 to Tua in Week 1 and 21.04 to Tannehill in Week 2, who had scored a paltry 5.42 points in Week 1). This generous defensive effort has led quarterback Justin Herbert to throw for 534 yards through two games, yet he still hasn't thrown a pick.

It's safe to expect another high-volume passing day for Herbert ahead of a projected shootout against the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers will happily accept that!

Check out where Herbert lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 3:

