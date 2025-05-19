Fantasy Football: Highest-ranked QB, RB, WR and TE who is 30 or older

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Fantasy football tends to be a young-man's game. The highly touted 2025 rookie running back class is a great example of that, but veteran players can still make a major impact. With that in mind, we're giving some love to the highest-ranked player at each of the four key fantasy positions who is 30 or older.

Baker Mayfield - consensus QB6

Mayfield, who turned 30 in April, finished last season as the QB4 thanks to a career year. He averaged 22.5 fantasy points per game and didn't lose miss a beat when his star receivers got hurt — he found a way to make it work with new options.

Mayfield also flawlessly navigated an offensive coordinator change as Dave Canales left for Carolina and Liam Coen took over. The QB and OC duo did so well together that Coen landed the head coaching gig in Jacksonville, meaning Mayfield will have to work with a new play-caller for the fourth straight season. Josh Grizzard, who was an in-house promotion, should at least bring a bit of continuity. On the plus side, Mayfield gets Chris Godwin back and a new weapon on Emeka Egbuka — a rookie WR taken in the top 20 of the NFL Draft.

Jared Goff is the only other fantasy QB ranked in the top 10 who is 30 or older.

Derrick Henry - consensus RB4

Henry accomplished the following last season en route to finishing as the RB3 in half-point per reception scoring.

Rushed for 1,921 yards, 11th-most in NFL history

Averaged 5.9 yards per carry

Gained 2,114 scrimmage yards

Scored 18 total touchdowns

Henry, who turned 31 in January, produced the most efficient year of his Hall of Fame career. He set new career highs in yards per carry (5.9) and yards per touch (6.1). If you want to fade him in 2025 because of age or mileage or some such thing … well, OK, fine. But you can’t find any evidence of decline on tape or in the numbers. He led all running backs in missed tackles last season (80) while averaging 3.5 yards after contact per attempt.

The Ravens are so confident Henry isn't slowing down, they agreed to a two-year $30 million extension with him last week. The deal will keep Henry in Baltimore through the 2027 season and the average salary of $15 million per season is a record for a running back over 30.

The next highest-ranked running back in their 30s is Alvin Kamara, whose 30th birthday is in July. He's currently the RB18 in Yahoo Fantasy's consensus rankings.

Mike Evans - consensus WR14

Has anyone ever regretted drafting Evans? He recorded his 11th-straight 1,000-yard season and was a top-10 wideout again (after charting around WR16 last summer in ADP), looking plenty spry in his age-31 campaign. Evans will be a third- or fourth-round pick this season given his age, but he would be a luxury as the second wideout on any fantasy roster.

Although the Jalen McMillan dynasty manager didn't love the Emeka Egbuka draft pick, the surprise addition shouldn't come at Evans' or Chris Godwin's expense. Are we supposed to panic with Liam Coen skipping town? Didn't we do this last year with Dave Canales? Baker Mayfield is fearless and has running mates like Evans who elevate him.

Eventually, Evans will start playing like a back-nine player, but there's no reason to think it'll be this season. Get ready for another 1,000-yard campaign and pushing for double-digit touchdowns.

Evans (32 in August) starts a run of veterans in our consensus receiver rankings. Terry McLaurin (30 in September), Tyreek Hill (31) and Davante Adams (33 in December) are ranked 15-17, respectively.

George Kittle - consensus TE3

Kittle was fantasy football's No. 1 tight end for standard, non-PPR scoring leagues last season. It wasn't Brock Bowers or Trey McBride, who had all the catches. It wasn't Sam LaPorta coming off a historic rookie season. It definitely wasn't Travis Kelce, whose decline phase sadly continued.

Kittle has always been hiding in plain sight, a reliable dominator. He missed about half of the 2020 season, so let's throw that out. Otherwise, here's what he's done in his last six fantasy seasons in half-PPR: TE2, TE5, TE3, TE4, TE2, TE3.

Kittle is more than capable of another top-5 TE finish heading into his age-32 season. Brock Purdy, who just got paid, leads the NFL in YPA (8.9) by a wide margin over the last three seasons, when he also ranks first in EPA/dropback.

Early rankers and drafters also don't know what to do with the 49ers wide receivers. The new top trio in a post-Deebo Samuel Sr. world of Brandon Aiyuk (coming off a major knee injury), Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are jumbled between WR39 and 45.

While the receiver room is in a bit of transition, there are no questions what Kittle will bring the 49ers and fantasy managers this season.

Tight end is a position where older players can continue to be productive. Joining Kittle as top-10 ranked options at the position who will play this season in their 30s are Jonnu Smith, Mark Andrews, Kelce and Evan Engram.