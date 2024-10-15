Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 13: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The tight end position got off to a slow start in the 2024 fantasy football season, but that all changed in Week 7. After five weeks of (mostly) disappointment, most of the top-drafted fantasy football tight ends this year finally enjoyed some relevance, as George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Trey McBride and Sam LaPorta all finished as top-six options.

It was Andrews' performance this week that was a particular stunner, posting a 3-66-1 line on four targets for his first week scoring more than eight fantasy points in 2024. He posted a season-high 94.7% route participation rate on passing snaps — all good signs of what could be to come in the future.

Are you bold enough to start Andrews again in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Find out where he lands in our team's Week 7 tight end rankings:

Which tight end will deliver the next big game in Week 7?

