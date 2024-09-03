Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: WRs (Half-PPR)

Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 25: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 25, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Fantasy football managers can head into Week 1 with a sigh of relief. After wide receiver holdouts dominated the headlines for most of the 2024 offseason, most of fantasy's top WR options are all back in action (and most of them having been freshly paid a massive contract).

Between the tried-and-true veterans like Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson and the infusion of WR talent in this year's draft with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, fantasy football managers will have no shortage of options.

To help you sort through those many options, our fantasy football analysts here at Yahoo present their Week 1 wide receiver rankings:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 1?