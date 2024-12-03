Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings (Half-PPR)

Warning, fantasy football managers: Bye-pocalypse 2.0 is upon us! There are six games out of the mix in Week 14, including the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. That's a whole lotta fantasy points suddenly off the board in what is one of fantasy's most important weeks.

Luckily, even though there are six teams unavailable to us to play, there are some intriguing matchups with key fantasy producers. Headlining the best games of the week is this Sunday Night Football showdown between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes — two fantasy QBs who started the year a bit slow but have been on a heater as of late, each with three top-12 finishes over the past three weeks after a drought of production early on.

With their improvements in QB production also come some productive receiving assets that fantasy managers are firing up, naturally, with Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey and Chiefs new acquisition DeAndre Hopkins leading the charge on that front.

Find out where Mahomes, Herbert and all of their top weapons stand in our team's Week 14 rankings at each position:

