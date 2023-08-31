Final Yahoo Mock Draft reaction + what consensus ADP gets wrong

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

With the ultimate draft weekend fast approaching we reveal and react to the last Yahoo staff mock draft of the season. Chris Harris of Harris Football joins Matt Harmon on the pod for 'Cram Week' to provide his thoughts on the mock draft.

The two also share when they'd be comfortable drafting Colts RB Jonathan Taylor after all the drama that's taken place this week (and month). Both then debate if there are any non-Jonathan Taylor RBs worth drafting from the Colts and if we finally have clarity with the Miami Dolphins RB situation.

Harmon reveals he got yet another C- grade in his Yahoo draft and Harris debates which guys he'd avoid in the first round and when it's okay to jump on the elite QBs.

To end the show, the two converse on the players and strategies that are potentially misplaced this draft season when it comes to consensus ADP.

0:25 - Chris Harris shares thoughts on Ekeler's Invitational Fantasy Football Leauge

3:12 - What's next for Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor?

10:30 - Do we have a clear picture of Dolphins RBs now?

17:30 - Recapping the final Yahoo staff mock draft

24:38 - Where should you start to target elite QBs?

38:30 - What has consensus ADP gotten wrong this draft season

