Flip the script series: Who's this year's Broncos? (All hype, major disappointment)

Remember how much hype the Denver Broncos had going into the 2022 NFL season? Well, we all remember how much of a disaster it ended up being. So who will be 'This year's Broncos'?
In our second installment of our summer 'Flip the script' series, Yahoo's Frank Schwab joins Matt Harmon to discuss the candidates for this year's title as the team that will be the biggest disappointment of the season.
Harmon and Schwab identify eight teams as candidates for the title and discuss worst case scenarios for each of them before picking three finalists.
Both end up with a different selection only for Producer Collin to break the tie and pick a team that's sure to stir up some controversy on Twitter.
2:10 - Flip the script series: Who's this year's Broncos?
2:42 - Remembering the hype and disaster of the 2022 Broncos
06:44 - Three warning signs of a disappointing season about to take place
12:30 - Identifying the candidates for this year
13:15 - Candidate: Jacksonville Jaguars
19:37 - Candidate: New York Jets
29:50 - Candidate: Baltimore Ravens
36:14 - Candidate: Dallas Cowboys
42:52 - Candidate: Detroit Lions
47:21 - Candidate: San Francisco 49ers
53:16 - Candidates: Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns
56:20 - The finalists
1:02:58 - The pick for 'This year's Broncos'
