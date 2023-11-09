Former Cubs manager David Ross wants to 'figure out what's next' after surprise firing

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross pauses in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

David Ross understands why the Chicago Cubs decided to hire Craig Counsell as the club's new manager.

Just because it came as his expense and in a surprise move, doesn't mean the former skipper doesn't get it.

"If my boss doesn't think I am a good manager, then he should move on," Ross told the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry on Thursday. "I don't fault him for that. If he doesn't think I am the right guy, that's his job. That's his choice. I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself."

On Monday, the Cubs announced that they were dismissing Ross after four seasons at the helm and hiring Counsell to a five-year, $40 million contract, which made Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

"Today we made the difficult decision to dismiss David Ross as our Major League manager," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said in a statement. "On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David’s contributions to our club, both on and off the field."

After falling 10 games below .500 this summer, Chicago raced back in the National League wild-card picture down the stretch.

While the Milwaukee Brewers — formerly managed by Counsell — eventually won the NL Central at 92-70, the Cubs (83-79) still had a chance to sneak into the playoffs with the final wild-card spot. Ultimately, Chicago stumbled at the end, and the Miami Marlins (84-78) and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who won the NL pennant, narrowly beat the Cubs out.

Ross, who signed a three-year extension in 2022, finished 262-284 and with one NL Central title (2020) during his managerial stint. The 46 year old said he refuses to allow negative feelings to consume him, and he's in the early stages of figuring out his next steps.

"Anger and all that stuff is poison for me," Ross told the Democrat.

"It's time for me to figure out what's next. I have a lot of gratitude. Some of the toughest times of my life, whether it's getting released or different things in my career, on and off the field, have been blessings at some point. Have made me a better man. There's been a lot of good things after some really tough times in my life. Hopefully this is another one of them.

"I try to trust in my faith and God knowing He's got something else planned for me. That's the way I am looking at."

Hoyer informed Ross he was being relieved in a face-to-face conversation on Monday at Ross' home in Florida. Hoyer said the firing of Ross and hiring of Counsell was very difficult.

"Yes, it was incredibly hard to let Rossy go," Hoyer told reporters during the general managers' meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Chicago will always hold a special place in Ross' heart. As a catcher, he helped the Cubs win the organization’s first World Series in 2016. And when Chicago looked for its next manager after Joe Maddon, Ross, who had no coaching experience, was tapped to replace his former skipper in 2019.

To that end, Ross will always have gratitude towards the organization. Even if the ending came surprising and unceremoniously.

"I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest," Ross said.

"There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest.