Former Dodgers star Trevor Bauer settles lawsuit with woman who first accused him of sexual assault

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Giants 3-2. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of graphic sexual assault.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Lindsey Hill, the woman who was the first to accuse him.

Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against Hill last year following her allegations that he had sexually assaulted her during a sexual encounter in 2021. Hill later filed a counterclaim of sexual battery.

The settlement was made official in a court filing Monday, according to The Washington Post. Neither Bauer nor Hill paid the other to settle the case, and both continue to deny the other's allegations. A separate agreement within the settlement has Hill's insurance company paying her $300,000.

"Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation," Bauer's attorneys said in a statement. "Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today. Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball."

Bauer was released by the Dodgers after Major League Baseball suspended him a record 194 games for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He had been placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, after Hill accused Bauer of choking her to unconsciousness and assaulting her during a sexual encounter.

Three more women later came forward with similar sexual assault allegations, including one earlier this summer. His latest accuser, a women located in Scottsdale, Arizona, accused Bauer in her lawsuit of raping her, choking her to unconsciousness, getting her pregnant and holding a steak knife to her throat in 2020.

Bauer has denied all allegations against him and said all the sexual encounters with the women were consensual. Litigation with the other three women is still ongoing.

Hill, 29, asked The Washington Post to identify her publicly now that the lawsuit has been settled, as it is "the first time I've ever been able to have my own voice" since first making her accusations, she said.

"I'm finally free from his grip, and to be able to move forward with my life is better than anything money could ever give me, truly," Hill said, via The Washington Post.

"I can't stop Trevor Bauer ever," she added. "But if I make him think twice before doing that again, it's totally worth it."

Bauer spent this past season playing in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars on a $4 million deal. He posted a 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA.