Former Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore arrested on rape charges in Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 07: Ben McLemore #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on April 07, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 when he was playing for the franchise, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes .

McLemore, who most recently was playing professionally in Spain, was arrested at the Portland International Airport on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The incident in question took place on Oct. 3, 2021, when McLemore was playing for the Trail Blazers. A Clackamas County grand jury heard evidence in the case earlier this year, per the report, and heard testimony from the alleged victim. An arrest warrant was issued soon after. Further specifics about the alleged incident are not yet known.

"We applaud the courage of the survivor to come forward and put herself through this arduous process, and we will continue to support her in any way we can," police said, via ESPN.

McLemore was first selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 7 overall pick in 2013 out of Kansas. He spent four seasons with the Kings, and then had short stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers before landing in Portland. McLemore averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game with the Trail Blazers off the bench.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played in the league since then, though he’s played for teams in China, Greece and Spain. He most recently played for Rio Breogan in Spain earlier this month.

McLemore has since posted bail and has been released. He is due in court next in July.