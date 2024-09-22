Formula 1: Lando Norris cuts seven more points from Max Verstappen's lead with Singapore Grand Prix win

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 22: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL38 Mercedes leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Lando Norris keeps chipping away at Max Verstappen’s points lead.

Norris cut another seven points off Verstappen’s lead Sunday with a dominating win in the Singapore Grand Prix. Norris led from pole and didn’t relinquish the lead as he won by nearly 30 seconds. After managing his pace over the opening laps, Norris took off from Verstappen and the rest of the field to turn the race into a snoozer.

Verstappen finished second ahead of Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Verstappen entered the race with a 59-point lead over Norris and now that lead is 52 points with six races to go.

Seven points per race over six races isn’t enough for Norris to catch Verstappen. He’ll need some bad luck from the reigning three-time world champion and a flawless run to the finish. But the current state of the points race is also further proof that Verstappen isn’t going to win the title like he did in 2022 and 2023.

Red Bull is also now a significant underdog for the constructors title. McLaren took a 20-point lead a week ago in Azerbaijan and padded that lead in Singapore. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez finished 10th as McLaren added 21 points to its lead thanks to Perez’s struggles.