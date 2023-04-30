Formula 1: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - APRIL 30: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sergio Perez took advantage of the lone safety car period to score his second win of 2023 in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Perez was running second to Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen when Nyck De Vries’ car stalled on track. As De Vries’ Alpha Tauri sat on the track, Red Bull called Verstappen into the pits in anticipation of a safety car.

The safety car came, but not until after Verstappen had pitted. Perez inherited the lead after Verstappen’s pit stop and kept the lead as he was able to pit shortly after Verstappen with the benefit of losing a lot less time under the safety car.

Verstappen ended up dropping to third during the pit stop cycle but quickly moved his way past polesitter Charles Leclerc after the restart. He finished a comfortable second behind Perez as Leclerc was way back in third.

Perez has now won both F1 street course races this season after his win in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year. While Verstappen will undoubtedly enter next week’s Miami Grand Prix as the favorite, Perez shouldn’t be far behind.

Perez won Saturday’s sprint race as Verstappen had damage from an early-race collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.

Fernando Alonso finished fourth and missed out on his fourth consecutive third-place finish to start the season. Carlos Sainz was fifth as he held off Lewis Hamilton for the final 15 laps of the race.