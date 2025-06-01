French Open 2025: Ben Shelton challenges Carlos Alcaraz, but falls in 4 sets

US Ben Shelton reacts after a point during his men's singles match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 1, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Shelton will not join fellow American Tommy Paul in the French Open quarterfinals after falling to No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The match lasted three hours and 19 minutes.

Shelton, the No. 13 seed, did not go away quietly, however. He challenged the 2024 French Open champion from the start, winning on his serve and showing some swagger when he broke his opponent's serve. Shelton also showed some precision, nailing some shots just inside the line while returning others cross-court, just out of Alcaraz's reach.

During the second set, Shelton rocketed a return that Alcaraz appeared to get his racket on and send it back over the net. However, Alcaraz admitted to the chair umpire that he actually let go of his racket when contact was made, which is against the rules. So the point was awarded to Shelton.

Too much class from Carlitos, who gave the point to Ben Shelton after telling the chair umpire he did not have his racket in his hand when contact was made with the ball 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ctCh7Lrrmq — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2025

Despite Shelton's defiance, Alcaraz never wavered and mixed his attack up nicely. An overpowering forehand would be followed up by a tricky drop shot or a run to the net, constantly keeping Shelton unsettled and guessing what might come next.

Yet in the third set, Shelton prevailed by blowing scorching forehand shots, ranging from 98 to 107 mph, past Alcaraz and breaking his serve. Alcaraz may have let his concentration lapse a bit after winning the first two sets and Shelton capitalized on the opportunity he was presented.

If Alcaraz lost focus, Shelton winning that third set appears to have sharpened him back to attention. Shelton broke his serve in the fourth game of the third set, but Alcaraz responded quickly by breaking Shelton's next two serves and taking control of the match. His renewed focus also showed itself by winning a long exchange of 15 strokes between the two.

Shelton advanced to the fourth round at Roland-Garros for the first time in his career.

Following the match, Alcaraz acknowledged that his concentration wavered at times and nearly lost composure when it cost him a set.

"Today I fought against myself, against the mind," Alcaraz said in <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://www.atptour.com/en/news/alcaraz-shelton-roland-garros-2025-sunday">his post-match interview</a>. "I just tried to calm myself. In some moments I was mad, I was angry with myself. Talking not really good things but I am really happy to not let those thoughts play against me."

With the victory, Alcaraz won his 11th consecutive match at the French Open and will face Paul in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. A second straight tournament title would put him alongside Rafael Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten as the only men's players to defend a French Open championship in the 2000s.