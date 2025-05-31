French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic advances to 4th round, defeating Filip Misolic in straight sets

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to France's Corentin Moutet during their second round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Novak Djokovic faced little challenge in his third-round match at the French Open, defeating Filip Misolic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The victory, Djokovic's 99th at Roland-Garros, took two hours and eight minutes to complete.

The No. 6 seed was lethal and precise, winning 80% of his first serve points with five aces as he advanced to the tournament's fourth round for the 16th consecutive time. Misolic didn't help his own cause by committing 22 unforced errors in the match.

"I'm just hoping to carry on. Every time I step onto this court, I'm playing for history," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/live/crldyd74j75t?post=asset%3Ad9edc95e-badd-416e-a8a7-109cbfe2c185#post">Djokovic said after the match</a>. "It's incredible, this sport that has given me everything in my life. I want to give back the love I experience when I'm playing."

The only obstacle which Djokovic seemed to encounter at Court Philippe-Chatrier was irritation with crowd noise toward the end of the match. At various points, he wanted to serve until the audience quieted down.

Perhaps spectators were trying to help Misolic rally. Despite losing in straight sets, he did battle Djokovic and never gave in. The three-time French Open champion simply outplayed him.

But it was more likely that fans were becoming restless over Paris Saint-Germain's pending win over Inter Milan to win the Champions League title as fireworks could be heard outside Roland-Garros. Djokovic may also have been annoyed because he hoped to watch the Champions League final, but being scheduled for the night session prevented that.

The spectators were asked by the chair umpire to not cause any interruption in play. However, they may have wanted the match to end so they could see the end of the soccer final and join in the celebration.

Following the match, Djokovic said that waiting all day to play the night session brought back memories of playing Lorenzo Musetti in last year's third-round match that lasted until 3 a.m. local time.

"I was hoping this one wouldn't finish at 3 a.m.," he said.

Djokovic will face Cameron Norrie in the next round ahead of a likely quarterfinals matchup with No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev.