French Open Day 7: Novak Djokovic breaks tie with Rafael Nadal, doubles team DQ'd as hit strikes ball girl

PARIS, FRANCE - JUN 4: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Juan Pablo of Peru during the Men's Fourth Round Match on Day Eight of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Jun 4, 2023 in Paris, France.

On Roland-Garros' opening day, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic told reporters that the odd year without Rafael Nadal represented a new title opportunity. A week later, Djokovic secured his place in the French Open quarterfinals.

With a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday, he has reached the quarterfinals for the 14th consecutive year, the longest streak by a man in history. Roger Federer made the second-most uninterrupted appearances, advancing to the French Open quarterfinals for nine years straight before he retired.

While Djokovic added he doesn't miss Nadal because of his track record against him, he now holds a record for most solo French Open quarterfinals appearances by a man with 17. He and Nadal were previously tied.

Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will meet Russia's Karen Khachanov next. No. 1 seed Carolos Alacaraz of Spain, who is expected to be Djokovic's largest competition for the La Coupe des Mousquetaires, is currently in action against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Doubles team disqualified

No. 16 seed doubles team Miyu Kato of Japan and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia were disqualified from Roland-Garros on Sunday when Kato sent a hit flying toward a ball girl during their third-round match.

Kato and Sutjiadi lost the opening set to Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, but they were up 3-1 in the second when Kato's unintentional hit left the ball girl in tears.

Umpire Alexandre Juge initially gave Kato a warning, but the opponents on the other end of the court asked for the pair to be disqualified.

