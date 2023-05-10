George Santos arrested on 13 federal criminal charges: Read the indictment here

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., surrendered to federal authorities on Wednesday after being indicted on 13 charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House of Representatives.

The charges were filed in the Eastern District of New York by the Justice Department, which had been probing the freshman congressman’s campaign finances. Prosecutors allege that Santos solicited funds for his 2020 campaign under false pretenses and used the money for personal expenses.

Santos is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip, N.Y., on Wednesday afternoon.

Ever since arriving in Congress, the Long Island Republican has resisted numerous calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats over the numerous lies he told about his biography.

Here’s the full 20-page indictment below.

