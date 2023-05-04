Giants NT Dexter Lawrence reportedly agrees to 4-year, $90 million extension

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Skills Competitions LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 02: NFC defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants reacts during the Pro Bowl Games skills events on February 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Dexter Lawrence is getting paid after a career season with the New York Giants.

The nose tackle has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with $60 million guaranteed, which will make him one of the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence had been entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with a $12.4 million salary before hitting free agency next season per OverTheCap. He declined to attend the optional start of the Giants' offseason program last month over the contract situation.

At $22.5 million per year, Lawrence will be tied with Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders at third in average annual value, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($31.7 million) and the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million). Each of those deals have been signed in the last year.

Lawrence earned that deal with a season that ended with him receiving Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. The 17th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 342-pound Lawrence was a force up the middle for the 9-7-1 Giants, posting 68 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Extending Lawrence ticks off one of the last remaining to-do list items for the Giants this offseason, but they still have a major one ahead of them with the franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley.