Girma gets 2 goals, MLS Cup Playoffs and talking ball & bread with Bryan Ford | The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros recap the midweek MLS Cup Playoff matches where Cincinnati beat NYCFC & New York Red Bulls take down the Columbus Crew. Elsewhere in the MLS, the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United beat their opponents in penalty shootouts, begging the question of if this best-of-three format is the best way for the MLS to handle first-round playoff matches.

Christian and Alexis are joined by Bryan Ford, award-winning baker, author of Pan y Dulce, TV host of Baked in Tradition, and judge on BRBC. Bryan shares his love of Latin-American baking and his experiences playing soccer growing up. Bryan also tells the story of how he got his coaching license and he and Alexis wax poetic about their mutual love of Arsenal (because of course they do).

The two raise a glass to Naomi Girma who scored her first two international goals for the USWNT in a match vs. Argentina. Do we now know why Vini Jr. and Real Madrid didn’t show for the Ballon D’or? And, only days after sacking Erik ten Hag, Manchester United announces Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

(5:55) Mid-week MLS playoffs recap

(14:02) Bryan Ford joins

(53:37) USWNT vs. Argentina recap

(57:38) Ballon D’or fallout

(1:02:58) Manchester United hired Ruben Amorim

