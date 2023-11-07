Goodbye, turkey... hello, Halfling game birds. 'Dungeons & Dragons' reimagines your fantasy meal. (Exclusive)

To the 1980s kids of Stranger Things and E.T., nothing went better with a rousing Dungeons & Dragons campaign than a hot pizza. Flash-forward four decades and that basic RPG repast is getting a sumptuous makeover courtesy of the new official cookbook — Heroes' Feast Flavors of the Multiverse, authored by noted fans Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer and Sam Witwer — and filled with 70-plus mouth-watering recipes, from apps to desserts to drinks, to level-up your next adventure. Yahoo Entertainment grilled Newman and Michael Witwer about their new release, in stores now, and scored some exclusive recipes to inject a little fantasy into your holiday meal.

Back in the '80s, D&D night was all about pizza, chips and Jolt cola — what is your D&D snacking food of choice?

Witwer: Firstly, I love that you mentioned Jolt cola! D&D and Jolt have something in common in that they were both the subject of all kinds of rumors and urban legends in the 1980s about how dangerous they were! I remember hearing that Jolt has 15 times the caffeine of Coke and was responsible for countless deaths. As a result, I never tried it! To answer your question: BBQ Corn Nuts and Smarties candy — I can go through countless bags and rolls, especially during a high-tension session.

Newman: Doritos always disappear quickly at our table, as does leftover Halloween candy this time of year. And you can hardly go wrong with some fresh pizza, but I actually prefer to cook something fresh for game night. I encourage the players to arrive early to dine on some home-prepped, on-theme meals to get them in the spirit of the adventure we are all about to embark on. Anything to get people there on time and to bolster that notion of "family," which is what a D&D adventuring party truly is at heart — a family. Chickpea and spicy sausage soup from Flavors of the Multiverse, and everything soup and the Qualinesti vegetable stew from Heroes' Feast, Volume 1 were all dishes I frequently made at my house and adapted for the book. Crowd pleasers!

What is the relationship between food and the game itself? Does creating this cookbook lead to a more immersive experience?

Witwer: The key question we asked ourselves when we started the process was "how can food elevate and enhance the D&D experience?" and we quickly realized that D&D and dining were somehow two sides of the same coin: both tabletop activities; both social; and both offer endless possibilities. We also discovered that they are uniquely complementary: why not be able to make the same rothé steak or tavern crickets as your second level barbarian and maybe even eat them at the table while you're playing. That became a big goal and driver with [the cookbook].

Newman: Since the birth of RPGs players and DMs [Dungeon Masters, who run the game] alike have craved immersion. Food activates new senses not often associated with roleplaying and can truly deepen the experience. Ultimately, it's the style of game that informs the degree to which elements like food are incorporated, but what's the harm in adding another dimension to the story? Taste, smell, touch — these sensations can make the game more visceral and memorable.

How did you craft these recipes? You avoided obvious jokey conceits like Gelatinous Cube Jell-O mold — what made you go more upscale?

Witwer: We definitely had no interest in doing a gimmicky cookbook — we only wanted to do it if it could add something meaningful to D&D canon and fans' individual campaigns. We approached it by scouring 50 years of D&D content in search of every notable dish, ingredient and recipe throughout the multiverse; curate and modify each for feasibility and flavor, in coordination with master chef Adam Reid [known for his appearances on the show America's Test Kitchen]; and present it in a way that resonates with D&D fans and that even a 1st level chef might be able to make it.

Newman: Our self-given goal was to conceptualize the recipes in a believably in-universe manner. We wanted to curate dishes, themes and ingredients around what was researchable in pre-existing published lore. ... There are a multitude of established settings and within them an inordinate amount of locations and people to bring to life. That said, we also strive to bring fresh concepts to the table to enrich what came before. The real challenge is always balance in terms of both actual menu options and relevant lore.

Were there specific scenarios that inspired certain dishes? Did fantasy films and shows like Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones help inform the menu?

Newman: It's been wonderful to witness the rise of fantasy in mainstream media over the past 25 years. What was once nerd, niche or taboo is now firmly cemented in the zeitgeist. I love how food and festivities are a huge part of Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and even Game of Thrones. Seeing these activities take center stage in adjacent media only emboldens us as authors. So much of a D&D story, and actual RPG part of the game, are the meals that precedes a mission or the fireside recovery after. Why not have themed food underpin that experience on your tabletop?

How did you convert your concepts into real food recipes?

Newman: Research is everything. We began book one by scouring the vast lexicon of D&D media including setting guides, adventures, games and novels. There is a robust amount of materials to mine for ideas. A dish might be mentioned, or a fruit, or a holiday. You grab onto those "throwaway" ideas and flesh them out. We strove to fully grasp the peoples of each world and identify what was available to them in terms of livestock, produce or imports such as spices to keep the dishes as authentic as possible. Then build from there. Obviously, some ingredients just aren't available in our world — rothé steak or abyssal chicken, for example — so we then suggest a suitable substitute. The key is find the palatable and familiar and then intersect it with an idea or flavor that is left-of-center or unexpected, but germane to that specific setting or peoples. That's when the magic happens and something new is created. From there Adam Reid helps build them out in a practical manner for fans to bring to life.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Newman says he plans to make turkey and sausage stuffing from the book and “I will also whip up pies and gingerbread cookies” for the holidays. With that in mind, the authors shared a selection of recipes for fans to sample at home. Enjoy!

_____________________________________________

APPETIZER

Elven Flatbread

Makes one 13- by 9-inch focaccia

3 cups all-purpose flour or bread flour 1 packet (211⁄44 teaspoons) instant or Rapid Rise yeast 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 ¾ cups lukewarm (105° to 115°F) water 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature Vegetables (such as halved cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced shallots or red onions, sliced mini bell peppers, and scallions) Fresh herbs for garnish (such as parsley or basil sprigs) Sliced black olives for garnish (optional) Large- flake salt (such as Maldon)

Elven Flatbread is much more of a delight than its unassuming name suggests. A mosaic of colors and flavors, the thinly sliced vegetables, edible flora, and wild herbs are so elegantly placed atop this chewy focaccia that you almost want to admire it more than eat it. A cornucopia of garden- fresh components frequently make starring appearances — from onions, bell peppers, chives, and cherry tomatoes to sunflowers, elderflowers, squash blossoms, and sprigs of basil. Almost nothing is off-limits when it comes to topping; the only (unspoken) rule is to keep it vibrant and arrange them artfully. Despite elven flatbread being a “simple” bread recipe, Feywild eladrin pride themselves on flare and personal presentation. During harvest holidays, each flatbread is presented as a long and ornate loaf that serves as both a centerpiece and a meal starter for dipping in sharp, fragrant olive oils.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, and kosher salt and whisk to incorporate. Make a well in the center, add the water and, using a wooden spoon or your hands, stir around the perimeter of the well to incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet, creating a mass of sticky dough (it will look a little lumpy, which is fine). Pour 1 1⁄2 teaspoons of the olive oil over the dough, and turn the dough to coat lightly. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until the dough has about doubled in bulk, at least 12 hours or up to 48 hours.

A couple of hours before you’re ready to bake, coat a 13 by 9-inch baking dish with the butter and then with nonstick cooking spray. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the center of the dish and tilt to spread the oil. Pull the dough away from the sides of the bowl to deflate. Place in the prepared baking dish, roll in the oil to coat well, and re-shape it into a loose ball. Cover and let rest at room temperature until doubled in bulk, 2 1/2 to 4 hours (timing will depend on the ambient temperature).

When ready to top and bake, with a rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F. Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil over the dough and spread evenly over the surface. Using your fingers, gently stretch the dough toward the edges of the pan (ideally it will come within an inch or two) while pressing into it with your fingertips to create deep dimples, though not all the way to the bottom. Arrange the vegetables on the dough decoratively in a single layer, pressing them into the dough to help adhere. Brush with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, garnish with herbs and olives (if using), and sprinkle as much flaky salt as you like evenly over the surface.

Bake the flatbread until golden brown, puffed on the top, and crisp on the bottom, 28 to 40 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the pan, transfer to the rack, and let cool until just warm. Cut and serve.

ENTRÉE

Halfling Game Birds

Serves 4

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme2 Cornish game hens (about 2 pounds each)Olive oil spray

Halflings may be small, but their love of fine food is known to be grand. It follows, then, that one of their most prized dishes would be correspondingly small of size but big on flavor, and such is the case with the dish called Halfling Game Birds. Rubbed with a secret mixture of rosemary, thyme, and lemon zest, these tasty Cornish hens are left to marinate overnight, testing the patience of many a halfling chef. When the waiting is over (almost never as long as is recommended), the birds are finally roasted at a scorching high heat to hasten them to the table where they never last long in front of eager diners. Whether Oerth, Toril, Eberron, or Krynn, these little game birds rule the roost on halfling tables across the multiverse.

Set a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine 1 ½ tablespoons salt, 1 ½ teaspoons pepper, the lemon zest, rosemary, and thyme; stir to incorporate; and set aside.

On a work surface, using kitchen or poultry shears, cut through both sides of, and remove, a Cornish hen’s backbone. Repeat with the second hen. Working one at a time, turn the hens so they’re breast- side up and then flatten with one of your hands. Using a chef’s knife, cut through the breastbone to halve each hen.

Pat the hens dry with paper towels and then, working with one half hen at a time, gently shimmy a finger between the skin and the meat, loosening but not detaching the skin. Rub about one-fourth of the seasoning mixture under the skin of each half, then sprinkle about ½ teaspoon salt all over the skin of each half. Tuck the wing tips behind the breasts and arrange the halves skin-side up on the prepared rack. Refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

With racks in the upper-middle and lower-middle positions, place a second rimmed baking sheet on the lower rack, and preheat the oven to 500°F.

When the oven is ready, remove the hens from the refrigerator. Coat the skins with olive oil spray and sprinkle each hen half with about ¼ teaspoon pepper. Carefully arrange the hens, skin-side down, on the preheated baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes. Remove the hens from the oven and preheat the broiler. Flip the hens skin-side up, set the baking sheet on the upper rack, and broil the hens until well browned and an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F when inserted into the thickest part of a breast, and 175°F in the thickest part of a thigh, 6 to 9 minutes, rotating the sheet as necessary for even browning. Transfer the hen halves to a platter or individual plates. Serve immediately.

LIBATIONS

Saerloonian Glowfire

Serves 2

2 sugar cubes, or 2 teaspoons granulated sugar1 ounce ruby port1 ounce Poire Williams eau-de-vie6 ounces Prosecco or other sparkling wine, cold2 thin slices fresh pear

It is said that everything in the Feywild is more beautiful — and more delicious. That is undoubtedly true when it comes to imbibing the already supernaturally delightful Saerloonian Glowfire. First concocted centuries ago in Saerloon, a Sembian metropolis known for its cultured and exotic tastes, Saerloonian Glowfire has become a notable export the Realms over. It has even made its way to Evermeet, an elven paradise transported to the Feywild long ago. While human in origin, this aromatic bracer, renowned equally for its alluring luminescence as for its refreshing hints of summer breezes and ripe pear, feels right at home filling the ornate wine flutes of high elven society.

Put a sugar cube in the bottoms of two champagne flutes. Pour 1⁄2 ounce port and 1⁄2 ounce Poire Williams into each flute and swirl to begin dissolving the sugar. Slowly add 3 ounces Prosecco to each one, and garnish with a slice of pear. Serve immediately

Elverquisst

Makes about 1 3 ⁄4 quarts

1 ⁄4 cup granulated sugar1 ⁄4 cup warm water750 ml bottle cold inexpensive, medium-bodied, dry red wine (such as Merlot)1 1 ⁄2 cups apple juice1 cup pomegranate juice1 ⁄2 cup Calvados or another brandy3 cinnamon sticks1 cup plain seltzer, cold1 cup large ice cubes, plus more for servingApple slices for garnish (optional)

This autumnal aperitif of rare quality and divine taste is customarily served in conjunction with an elven high ceremony. Traditional Elverquisst vintages are distilled from orosks and resmers (rare summer fruits indigenous to Evereska) and sunshine, and it sips as smoothly as a cool mountain stream. Elves store their Elverquisst in crystal decanters capable of absorbing light and showcasing the tantalizing specks of gold dancing about in the rich claret mixture. According to legend, upon whispering a secret Elvish phrase, the sunlight streaming through the bottle will gather into thirteen points, resembling the constellation Correlian. Regardless, Elverquisst is highly prized by the elves and is a uniquely enchanting sip for curious imbibers who can get their hands on a bottle of this rare beverage.

In a large bowl or pitcher, combine the sugar and water and stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the wine, both juices, Calvados, and cinnamon sticks and stir. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. When ready to serve, remove the cinnamon sticks, if desired. Add the seltzer and ice cubes and stir to blend. Pour into ice-filled punch or juice glasses, and garnish each with an apple slice, if desired.

All images and recipes courtesy of Heroes' Feast Flavors of the Multiverse, by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer, TM & © 2023 Wizards of the Coast LLC.